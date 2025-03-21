[Watch] Kind Man Gives Away Baju Raya For Free To Those Who Need Them

TRP
A man in Segamat, Johor set up racks of Baju Raya to give them away freely to those who couldn’t afford new ones.

March 21, 2025

A good Samaritan has set up a makeshift stall at a Ramadan bazaar in Taman Yayasan in Segamat, Johor, where he gives away Raya clothes for free to those who need them.

It’s understood that the clothes were pre-loved based on the signage hanging from the clothes racks.

In the TikTok video, some men were seen browsing the selections and holding the clothes against their bodies to measure themselves.

Meanwhile, the women who spotted the stall also looked for Raya clothes for their male family members.

@mufarizam "Kecil Bagi Kita Tapi Besar Buat Mereka" FREE MARKET BAJU MELAYU TERPAKAI 2025 #fyp #fypage #fypp #foryou #foryoupage #bajumelayu #terpakai #bazar #johor #swcorpmalaysia ♬ original sound – ACHIK AFIQ 06 – Achik Afiq 06
@mufarizam Alhamdulillah #kongsirezeki #foryoupage ♬ Cinta Takkan Sirna – Prime Harmony Records

In another video, the stall owner said he would keep the stall open in front of the SWCorp office beside Affin Bank for 10 more days.

His kindness moved many people, especially during the month of Ramadan. Some were inspired by his gesture and wanted to know how to donate their clothes to help more people.

The videos also caused some to reflect on their privilege and hope everyone was grateful for what they currently have.

