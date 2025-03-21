[Watch] Kind Man Gives Away Baju Raya For Free To Those Who Need Them

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A good Samaritan has set up a makeshift stall at a Ramadan bazaar in Taman Yayasan in Segamat, Johor, where he gives away Raya clothes for free to those who need them.

It’s understood that the clothes were pre-loved based on the signage hanging from the clothes racks.

In the TikTok video, some men were seen browsing the selections and holding the clothes against their bodies to measure themselves.

Meanwhile, the women who spotted the stall also looked for Raya clothes for their male family members.

In another video, the stall owner said he would keep the stall open in front of the SWCorp office beside Affin Bank for 10 more days.

His kindness moved many people, especially during the month of Ramadan. Some were inspired by his gesture and wanted to know how to donate their clothes to help more people.

The videos also caused some to reflect on their privilege and hope everyone was grateful for what they currently have.

