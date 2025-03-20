School Toilets Fixed 2 Days After Boy Complains To Prime Minister

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Likely tired of the spoiled toilets in school, a young schoolboy decided to escalate the issue to the highest authority he knew while shopping at a Ramadan bazaar.

While shopping at a bazaar in Kamunting, Ipoh on 14 March, the boy spotted Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and quickly took the chance to highlight the toilet problem in SK Long Jaafar.

In the TikTok video, he told Anwar that two toilets in the school had malfunctioned and were completely unusable.

Anwar acknowledged the complaint and referred the matter to his political secretary, Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim, before making his way.

Good news, the school toilets are fixed!

Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim posted on Facebook on 18 March to announce that the toilets had been promptly fixed.

A video accompanying the post showed the toilets were completely fixed on 16 March.

Kamil added that Anwar reminded all government officials to be proactive in listening to people’s concerns and addressing urgent issues.

Netizens found the boy’s approach amusing, with some admiring his resourcefulness in bringing students’ school concerns directly to the prime minister.

They joked that the school principal must have had difficulty sleeping, especially if they saw the same video.

Previously, a schoolgirl wrote a letter to Anwar in 2023 to complain about the poor condition of the toilets in her school.

