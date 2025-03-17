[Watch] 8-Year Friendship Between Woman & Malaysian Bus Driver Touches Hearts

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A woman in Singapore shared a lovely video showing her friendship with a bus driver of eight years.

Rini Rindiani, 25, took bus 179 home daily and formed a lasting friendship with the SMRT bus driver, Uncle Rama.

Rini said she first met Uncle Rama when she was 16 and was travelling to Nanyang Technological University (NTU) for a part-time job.

As their friendship grew, Uncle Rama would often give her snacks like curry puffs and murukku before she headed to work.

#foryoupage ♬ original sound – ryn @rynsieeees i never knew how much someone i met outside could leave this huge impact in my life. i first took his bus when i was 17, when i had my first part time job & he’ll always give me karipaps and murukku from Jurong Point to eat after my school, before my shifts. When i was in Poly, he’d knew i will reach just nicely at 12.30am after dance pracs so he’d wait a little if he sees me running down the staircase catching my last bus. Now, i’m a working adult, i get to catch his 9pm bus back each time i took public transport home & it’s my turn to give him whatever i have in my bag because ill always have something in my bag to munch on. Today, it hits me like a truck because our conversation was about me getting married in a few months & i’ll be shifting elsewhere and that means i wont get to take his bus back anymore. All he replied was “ it’s okay, we have each other’s numbers and in any case anything happens to me, my wife has your number & will contact you. We’re family remember? I first see you when you were in a school uniform to now a beautiful young lady who’s getting married soon.” Uncle Rama, you have left such a deep impact in ny life! Thank you for being so genuine & being such a wonderful person who saw me grew. Thank you for making my bus ride back manageable and making my day better. #fy

Rini said when she was studying at a polytechnic, he knew her dance practice would end near 12.30am and would wait for her when he saw her running to catch the last bus.

As a working adult, she would catch his 9pm bus back home and it was her turn to give him snacks.

Although her journey home was only three bus stops, they would use this time to catch up and talk about everything. They would talk about everything from his family in Malaysia to what she had eaten that day.

When Rini was about to get married, she extended a wedding invitation to him.

Rini said Uncle Rama gave her the “biggest smile and a tearful reaction” when he heard the good news.

She gave him a wedding card and money for a private-hire ride to the venue as a show of gratitude for his friendship over the years.

Although this also meant that they may not see each other as often soon, Uncle Rama had no worries about their strong bond.

When she expressed sadness that she wouldn’t see him as much anymore, he assured her, reminding her they had each other’s number and they were family.

If anything happens to me, my wife has your number and will contact you. We’re family, remember? Uncle Rama to Rini

She thanked Uncle Rama for being a genuine and wonderful person who made her bus rides home manageable and her days better.

Netizens were touched by their friendship after all these years, especially when Uncle Rama confirmed they were family at the end of the day.

They said Rini and Uncle Rama’s friendship was sweet and heartwarming. They hoped Uncle Rama good health and that Rini would bring her future kid to meet him one day.

The video also drew hilarious comments. Someone jokingly lamented that the bus driver he encountered gave him a rude gesture when he ran for the bus while another asked why no buses stopped for them.

