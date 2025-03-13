The Story Of KakCikYah And Her Accidental Rise To Fame

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Social media has always been a platform for people to showcase their talents and even build careers as content creators.

We can see that day by day, many new emerging talents starting to make a name for themselves, following in the footsteps of other Malaysian influencers such as Khairul Aming and Sofyank.

However, social media remains an unpredictable animal.

Sometimes, those who aim for fame find it difficult to achieve their goal but those who do it just for fun find themselves going viral and accidentally becoming a sought after “content creator”.

Makcik goes viral after sharing cooking videos

Just like this 74-year-old woman who likes to cook for fun, decided to record herself in the kitchen and suddenly becomes the talk of the town.

Nariah Ahmad or better known as Kakcikyah, who is from Mata Ayer, Perlis has caught the attention of hundreds of thousands of people because of her old-school style of cooking.

The popularity gained by Kakcikyah shows that age is just a number, and age is not an obstacle for her to be successful in being a content creator.

“Mola mola” has become her tagline

Besides her cooking style, netizens are also amused by her phrase “mola mola” that she utters before starting a cooking process.

The phrase is actually “mula mula” which means “firstly” in Malay.

People took that as her signature phrase and look forward to watch her upcoming videos. She even received offers from various sources to do product reviews.

Started to blow up after sharing Thai kerabu mangga recipe

Kakcikyah’s journey as an influencer and content creator began mid last year when she shared a Thai kerabu mangga recipe through her account.

“I didn’t expect people to like my chatter while cooking. The kerabu mangga recipe video has been viewed by more than a million Tiktok users, all while occupying my free time.

“I really like to cook and record videos. I just do it myself, my kids told me to learn how to use TikTok to fill my free time. From not knowing how to use a mobile phone, now I’m good at recording and replying to comments,,” she said, as reported by Kosmo.

At first, or as Kakcikyah would put it, mola mola, this elderly woman with 4 children and 7 grandchildren was just cooking as a hobby to kill time but unexpectedly became famous.

She considers the popularity she has achieved as a blessing from Allah SWT during this Ramadan, given that she has worked many jobs previously.

Known for her old-fashioned way

Considering her advanced age, Kakcikyah is quite good at using smartphones.

While her knowledge is limited to the basics, she is good at recording videos, taking pictures, and replying to comments.

Unlike many younger content creators who take their time to edit footage, Kakcikyah prefers to keep things simple and authentic, uploading raw clips without any cuts or fancy transitions.

This approach is what makes her stand out. Netizens find her content refreshing, and appreciate the genuine and sincere way she shares her passion.

