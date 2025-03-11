Male Cat Walks Into A Women’s Coach, But Who’s Complaining?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Cats never fail to surprise us with their mischievous and carefree antics, and this one just proved it.

A video shared on TikTok by @danielmzb6 recently captured a cat casually strolling into a women’s coach on a Light Rail Transit (LRT) train, an area reserved for female passengers.

Yes, you’ve heard it right, a women’s coach.

But unlike a rule-breaking human being there, no one seemed to mind.

Instead of complaints, the unexpected passenger received nothing but smiles and laughter from amused commuters.

Without any specific objective, the cat casually made its way to the women’s coach, seemingly unaware that it was not exactly where it was supposed to be.

No hesitation, no second-guessing, just pure unbothered cat energy.

A few passengers even tried to pet the cat but it just walked away from them, towards the women’s coach as if it was on a mission.

Despite staggering due to the train’s movement, the cat maintained its typical straight-faced expression, looking like it had paid for the LRT token.

The video quickly gain attention online, with some netizens joking that the cat was untouchable and everybody should make way for it.

Another user also commented that the cat looked like it was in a hurry because it needed to repair some machines in the driver’s compartment.

Someone else joked that this was the only acceptable male form in the women’s only area. Not only that, this male species will even get touched.

Nobody knows how the cat ended up on board, but its little journey has certainly entertained many people and added another chapter to the online collection of cat adventures.

