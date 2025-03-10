[Watch] Ramadan Bazaar Adventure: Woman Disappointed By Rock Hard Kuih Keria

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Imagine getting excited to eat delicious kuih-muih only to find that it’s rock hard! TikTok user N (@mnyoongi__) was excited to eat kuih keria she bought from the Ramadan bazaar at Taman Tasik Ampang.

However, her hope to enjoy the delicious treat was dashed because it was as solid as a stone. To show how hard it was, she knocked it on the table and the small donut-like treat did not change shape at all.

Kuih keria is usually soft although it’s coated with caramelised sugar.

Netizens loved the hilarious outcome and wondered if the kuih was made using half sugar and half cement. A netizen said they would be nervous to eat the hard kuih, fearing they’ll only have their gums left.

Meanwhile, some advised N to keep it so it can be used to hammer in nails to hang up Raya curtains soon or used as a door stopper.

However, a netizen jokingly wondered if she had mistakenly taken home the display figure of the kuih keria instead.

