Terrifying Or Playful? Hotel’s Towel Art Leaves Guests In Shock

A woman recently took to Tiktok to share a startling experience her family encountered during their stay in a hotel in Melaka.

The TikTok video, posted by user @dauss516, captures the moment when the family checked into their room at dawn, only to be met with a weird sight.

Upon entering and turning on the lights, the husband and wife were shocked to see what appeared to be a figure hanging from the ceiling, just a few steps from the door.

The figure resembled either a baby or a monkey because it looked like it had a pair of hands and legs.

After a few seconds of observing the thing, their shock turned to relief as it was nothing more than a white towel folded into a monkey-like form.

The couple was scared initially as the wife described in the video caption that they were stunned to receive an unexpected ‘gift’ from the hotel early in the morning.

However, they can laugh about it after realising it was not what they had imagined.

Some netizens in the comment section said in a playful manner that the figure looked like an ayam golek (close enough though).

Meanwhile, other user encouraged the couple to view the gesture positively, suggesting that houskeeping may have arranged the decoration as a playful surprise for children staying in the room.

One user pointed out that many hotels worldwide include towel-folding arts as part of their room decorations, often shaping them into swans and other animals.

