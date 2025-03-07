Cat Masters The Perfect Business Plan: Do Nothing, Collect Money

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There is no one more chilled and laid back than this cat, despite being in a crowded area.

In a TikTok video shared by @dutchlady._, a cat was spotted laying on the ground at a Ramadan bazaar with a cash container beside it.

Unlike the usual hustlers, this cat was not asking for money or anything. It was just there, chilling and seemingly unbothered by the crowd.

Surprisingly, there were passersby who actually put money in the plastic container next to the cat.

Completely unfazed by the money and shoppers passing by, this kitty did not even flinch when its owner who was recording the video, reached down to pet it.

It nonchalantly licked its fur without a care in the world.

Oh to be a cat chilling in the streets on a nice evening while getting money.

Whether this cat was waiting for snacks or just relaxing in its favourite spot, it is clear that it has mastered the art of capturing people’s hearts and generosity.

Netizens were amused by the cat’s nonchalant behaviour and its ability to charm people into donating money.

Other TikTok users jokingly asked Jabatan Kebajikan Masyarakat (JKM) to take action over the potential involvement of a begging syndicate.

Some of them said the money donated is already enough to buy Royal Canin cat food.

There was also a funny comment stating he got an idea after watching the video, to send 17 of his cats to bazaars to beg for donations too.

In the end, the cat and video owner clarified that 100% of the donations received were used to buy food for other cats and hers.

