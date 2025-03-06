[Watch] Girl Shuts Door On Monkey In Time, Here’s What To Do If You Meet One

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

What do you do when you encounter a wild monkey at your doorstep? TikTok user qil00h (@Nrlaqlh00) did the smart thing and quickly shut the door even if she had to skip class.

In the video, a big monkey waited at the corner of the corridor and quickly pivoted towards her when she opened the door. Fortunately for her, she had time to react and close the door.

Her video caption was humorous: Sorry Dr, I won’t be attending class today. No mood.

In the comments, netizens shared similar experiences when they were students living in dormitories.

Someone shared they turned into an athlete when chased by the monkey while another person shared they had to barter with their Vitagen drink to escape safely.

Meanwhile, others admitted they were not that brave and would have skipped class willingly. If the lecturer didn’t believe their excuse, they would send the monkey on their behalf as evidence!

While interaction with a monkey makes memorable conversations, another person reminded qil00h to report the matter to the management because having a wild monkey on the loose around the dorms endangers other students.

What to do if you encounter a monkey?

Monkeys may be cute, especially babies, but they are still wild animals at the end of the day. If these creatures feel afraid or threatened, they can bite and scratch you.

The Langur Project Penang has shared several helpful tips to keep yourself safe when you encounter a monkey or two.

Here’s what to do in a monkey’s presence:

1. Stay calm and don’t scream

When you encounter a monkey, remember to stay calm and not to scream so you don’t startle the animal. If possible, try to create a safe distance by moving away calmly.

2. Do not smile or make eye contact with the monkeys

Among humans, smiling and making eye contact are usually signs of friendliness but it’s the opposite in the monkey kingdom. Bared teeth, especially when teeth are held together, are a sign of submission to monkeys.

3. Do not feed the monkeys

Aside from keeping yourself safe from getting scratched, it’s advisable not to feed monkeys because it can encourage them to lose their natural foraging instinct. It’s also to prevent rubbish pollution, disease transmission, and more.

4. Do not litter

It’s also advisable not to litter as it could attract monkeys and further dirty up the environment. Keep your rubbish in your pockets until you can throw it away in a rubbish bin.

5. Do not take pictures with a flash

Taking pictures with a flash may startle or threaten the monkeys. If it’s annoying for humans, it’s annoying for the monkeys too.

