[Watch] Man Gifted With Encased “Bantal Busuk” Four Years After “Losing” It

Most of us have our beloved bantal busuk and struggle to part ways with it. It was the same for TikTok user Muniswaran (@muniswaranharirama), who had the bantal busuk since he was four years old, but it mysteriously disappeared one day after the family moved houses in 2020.

It was recently returned to him as a gift. His friends allegedly took the bantal busuk and waited for four years to return it to him in a hilarious manner.

His friend had encased the small bantal busuk in a clear box like it was a museum exhibit. Accompanying the bantal busuk in the case were two pictures of a young Muniswaran and a plaque commemorating the “lifespan” of the bantal busuk (1996-2019).

Muniswaran was amused and said it was a unique gift. He jokingly told a friend sitting next to him he would do the same to him for his birthday.

@muniswaranharirama ne lh bantal busuk tambi dari umur 4 tahun, last 2020 pindah rumah ingtkan tercicir or tertinggal kt mana2, rupa2 nyer member katek tambi ne simpan selama selama 4 tahun semata2 nk bagi gift hari jadi tambi bulan january 😭 ♬ original sound – Tambi Mamat Insurance AIA

Netizens shared his sentiment about their close bond with their bantal busuk. They could not let it go and still have it with them today.

Someone shared they were upset when her bantal busuk went missing and got a new pillow as a replacement, only to find out her mum had sewn the old bantal busuk inside the new pillow.

Meanwhile, another person said the bantal busuk looked like a museum artefact while another declared that the item is the real inheritance.

Do you guys still have your bantal busuk with you? What happened to it?

What is a “bantal busuk”?

Bantal busuk is also known by other names including chouchou/chaochao and suksuk in the Chinese community. In English, it’s known as the security blanket but some also refer to it as “binky.”

Bantal busuk can be any item, typically a child’s pillow, a blanket, or a soft toy that a young child can never part with and will have to sleep with.

