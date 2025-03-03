Sip Or Skip? Khairul Aming’s Ramadan Video Earns “Air Kosong” Remark From Doc Rafidah

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The online exchange between popular entrepreneur and food influencer Khairul Amin Kamarulzaman or Khairul Aming and nephrologist Dr Rafidah Abdullah reignited yesterday after Khairul Aming posted recipes for several refreshing beverages on social media.

For his Day 1 Ramadan video, Khairul Aming demonstrated how to make four types of beverages; Vanilla Sarsi, Teh Bunga Zapple, Vitagen Longan and Kopi Santan Vietnam.

Dr Rafidah, known for her strong stance on healthy eating, quoted the post on Twitter (X) with a comment: “I had plain water to break my fast, thank God the thirst was gone and there is no risk of diabetes.”

Her remarks didn’t take long to go viral, sparking yet another debate among social media users.

For some folks, her reaction came off as sarcastic, unwarranted and an unevessary jab at the entrepreneur’s Ramadan content.

Saya berbuka air kosong.



Alhamdulillah hilang juga hausnya, tiada risiko kencing manis. https://t.co/EKlCgqXI87 — Dr Rafidah Abdullah (@rafidah72) March 2, 2025

One of them argued that he was just sharing recipes to give ideas for breaking fast and what people consume during Ramadan is up to each and every individual’s preference

On the other hand, Dr Rafidah’s supporters believe her message is important as a reminder to make wise food choices, especially during Ramadan.

In short, the debate led to all types of reactions. Some even took a humorous approach with memes and jokes.

This is not the first time the two have shared different opinions on food choices.

Last two years, a similar discussion emerged when Khairul Aming posted a Ramadan recipe, which Dr Rafidah criticized for being too oily.

Khairul Aming defended his recipe, stating that if the amount of oil was reduced, the food will not taste as good.

Also, he added that people have the freedom to eat what they like in moderation.

As at press time, Khairul Aming has not reacted to Dr Rafidah’s post.

READ MORE: Dr Rafidah Doesn’t Eat Canned Sardines, Twitterjaya Goes Wild

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.