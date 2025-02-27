UNIQLO 25SS “Denim For All” Collection Unites Style, Comfort, And All Walks Of Life

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Global apparel retailer UNIQLO has launched its 25SS Denim Collection, redefining the way denim is worn by seamlessly blending style, comfort, and versatility.

This season, UNIQLO challenges traditional perceptions by introducing a diverse range of denim pieces, including jeans, shirts, shorts, and jackets, designed to transcend boundaries and adapt to different lifestyles.

With an emphasis on effortless wear, the collection champions the message “Denim for All”, offering trendy yet practical silhouettes that transition seamlessly from day to night.

To celebrate the launch, UNIQLO hosted an exclusive event at Bean Brothers, Petaling Jaya, where guests experienced the collection’s craftsmanship and innovation firsthand.

Attendees explored the pairing blues concept, which highlights the denim-on-denim styling and participated in a hands-on styling session, demonstrating how to mix and match different denim pieces for a modern and versatile look.

Adding to the excitement, the event featured special appearances by Malaysian celebrities Mira Filzah, who showcased effortless ways to incorporate the 25SS Denim Collection into everyday wear.

With the message “Denim for All”, UNIQLO reaffirms its commitment to making denim an inclusive fashion staple.

Regardless of your age, background, or personal style, denim is a timeless essential that flatters everyone.

The 25SS Denim Collection goes beyond classic jeans, offering a diverse range of fits and cuts that embrace individuality and go with anything, ensuring everyone can find a style that suits them effortlessly.

Different backgrounds, same love for denim

Denim is more than just a fabric—it’s a universal expression of personal style that connects people from all facets of life through their shared love for it.

Whether you prefer the polished yet comfortable look of Wide Tapered Jeans (RM149.90) or the effortless ease of Wide Straight Jeans (RM149.90), this collection offers a range of versatile styles designed to suit any occasion while keeping you stylish and comfortable all day long.

For an easy fit and casually stylish look with a touch of elegance, the Drapey Wide Flare Jeans (RM149.90) offer the perfect fit for women.

Beyond jeans, the 25SS Denim Collection also includes versatile outerwear and everyday essentials, such as the relaxed pair of Denim Work Shorts (RM99.90) and Denim Bermuda Shorts (RM129.90) for a casual yet polished appeal, the Denim Oversized Jacket (RM199.90) for a laid-back, effortless layering piece, and the Denim Overshirt (RM129.90) for a casual look, easy-to-wear that complements any outfit.

For more information about UNIQLO Denim For All Collection, visit UNIQLO Denim Collection, UNIQLO MEN’s Collection and UNIQLO WOMEN’s Collection.

