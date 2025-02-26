Seriously, How? Cat Gets Stuck Under Flyover – Kakak’s Quick Call Saves The Day

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A woman took to TikTok to share a discovery she made which rendered many gasping and wishing for the story to have a happy ending, despite the seemingly impossible scenario.

The scenario? A cat stuck in a precarious spot with no clear way to escape.

The spot? Directly underneath a highway flyover, above a tall pillar.

Stranded for God knows how long and with no access to food and water, it would have been hopeless for the cat if not for the eagle eyes of the TikTok user, who goes by Miss Yaya.

Miss Yaya (@eda_elysees) called the Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) for help and recorded the whole situation.

The next video showed a team from APM arriving with a bucket truck and attempting to retrieve the cat.

Miss Yaya praised the brave women on the force, using a large blue net to catch the cat.

Fortunately, the rescue mission went well and the black and white cat was successfully brought down.

The cat looked mangy and weakened, likely because it was starving the whole time.

She informed her followers that the APM officers took the cat with them. Miss Yaya explained that she could not take the cat herself as she already has 23 cats at home.

Netizens were glad the cat had been safely rescued but wondered how it got up there. Another user believed someone abandoned the cat on the highway. Feeling frightened, the cat ran to the nearest drain hole and burrowed in.

Thanks to the quick thinking of this kakak, who proclaimed herself a cat lover, the cat is safely back on the ground. Hopefully, it’ll receive the care it needs after this.

