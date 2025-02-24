How This Makcik’s Malaysian Eatery Became London’s Newest Foodie Craze

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia is usually a country where foreigners would come to (and stay) for the food, and it’s rarely the other way around.

On the other hand, no matter how far we Malaysians travel, we would always miss a good plate of nasi lemak or roti canai.

That’s why it’s no surprise Malaysian cuisine could be found even on the other side of the world and one travel content creator, Anna, tells all about her favourite Malaysian restaurant in the UK on TikTok.

Serving authentic Malaysian food in London

Image: Eater London

Tucked away in the Bayswater area of London, specifically in the Queensway market, the restaurant was founded in 2015 by Normah Abd Hamid, who serves up traditional Malaysian home-cooked dishes in a cozy, unpretentious setting alongside her nephew Rezi, who runs front of house.

The interior features simple wooden tables and mismatched chairs, creating a homely atmosphere reminiscent of a local Malaysian warung.

Image: Halal Xplorer

“There isn’t one thing I’d recommend on the menu over the other, because everything tastes so authentic.

“I must say though, the roti is a must because it’s so flaky and so perfectly done. And she (Normah) does it all by herself,” Anna said.

Some of the foods on the menu include Roti Canai with Beef Rendang, Curry Laksa, and Assam Pedas Seabass. It can’t get any more Malaysian than that!

Some netizens questioned how Anna would recognise authentic Malaysian food as someone who is not Malaysian.

She informed in the comments section that she is half-Malaysian and grew up with a Malaysian uncle, which explains how she’s familiar with Malaysian food.

Normah’s cafe has a crazy long waiting list

According to some comments by netizens who have visited Normah’s eatery, the wait times to get a table can be extremely long. Sometimes up to a week or two.

But it’s really not that surprising, considering how good Malaysian food can be.

Malaysian food, London prices

Malaysians may do a double-take on the prices seen on Normah’s menu. Granted, they are probably adjusted to cover the cost of importing ingredients, taxes, rental, and so on. But, consider the price of the food there and the same dish’s price here.

For example, the roti canai and beef rendang dish costs £9.99 (RM55.60), while a glass of teh tarik is £3.99 (RM22.20).

That should be enough to give an idea of the price gap when eating Malaysian food in Malaysia, and eating in London.

Nevertheless, when you’re all the way in London and you’re desperately craving for the taste of authentic nasi lemak or roti canai, why not splurge a little bit?

Staying in business during Covid-19

In August 2020, Normah initiated a crowdfunding campaign to navigate the financial challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite its popularity, the establishment faced significant hurdles due to ineligibility for government grants; the restaurant’s rent structure, inclusive of business rates paid through the landlord, disqualified it from receiving financial assistance.

She expressed concerns about the survival of small businesses like hers, emphasizing their vital role in London’s economic vibrancy. The funds raised were intended to cover accumulated rent and implement necessary health measures for reopening.

Despite the challenges, Normah remained resolute, drawing on her experience as a single parent and her determination to overcome adversity.

A Malaysian and a cook at heart

After retiring from a corporate career, she pursued her passion for cooking, drawing inspiration from her upbringing in a large family in Johor, Malaysia.

Her father, who passed away when she was 13, instilled in her a love for cooking by involving her in weekend meal preparations.

This familial tradition of sharing home-cooked meals laid the foundation for the authentic dishes she now serves at her restaurant.

Normah’s

23, 25 Queensway, London W2 4QJ, United Kingdom

Open Tuesday to Saturday, 5pm – 9pm

normahs.co.uk

Menu

