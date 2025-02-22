Malaysia Airlines Unveils All-New A330neo: Raya in Melbourne, Anyone?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Every year, it’s the same old question: “Balik kampung ke tahun ni?”

And every year, the answer is usually a predictable “Ya lah, get stuck in traffic, what else is new?”

But what if this year, you shook things up a little?

What if instead of the usual road trips, endless rendang feasts, and house-hopping marathons, you gather your family, pack your bags and fly off to… Melbourne?

That’s right, folks! Malaysia Airlines is making it easier than ever to swap your usual balik kampung route for an international adventure.

With the all-new A330neo flying daily to Melbourne starting 18 March 2025, you can now plan a Raya like never before—one where your family reunions come with a side of great coffee, stunning city views, and a cool autumn breeze.

The Flight of Your Dreams

Imagine this: You, your family, and even that one uncle who always sleeps through turbulence, all cozied up in the spacious comfort of Malaysia Airlines’ A330neo.

The kids are entertained with top-notch in-flight entertainment, mak and ayah are enjoying the premium seating, and you’re stretching out your legs, savouring the luxury of state-of-the-art amenities.

Who knew balik kampung could feel this good?

And it’s not just Melbourne!

If you’re craving a different kind of getaway, the A330neo is also making its way to Auckland (4 times weekly from 13 March 2025) and Bali (3 times weekly from 16 March 2025).

Whether it’s an adventure in New Zealand or a tropical escape to Bali, the possibilities are endless.

More Than Just a Flight, It’s an Experience

With its modern design, enhanced connectivity, and world-class comfort, the A330neo isn’t just about getting you from point A to point B—it’s about elevating your entire travel experience.

So why not take advantage of this?

Instead of fighting traffic on the Karak Highway or getting stuck in an R&R queue for satay, you could be strolling along Melbourne’s Yarra River, sipping on a world-class latte, and making new Raya traditions.

Book Your Seats Now!

So, if you’ve ever wanted to do something different for Raya, this is your chance.

Start planning, book your flights at malaysiaairlines.com, and make 2025 the year you redefine “balik kampung“.

After all, home is where the heart is… and sometimes, that heart might just want a little adventure down under!

