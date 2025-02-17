[Watch] Cheeky Crow Steals RM70 & Taunts Uncle

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Crows are smart and social creatures and a man’s recent encounter with a cheeky one amused many people.

Instagram user Teh Wee Sheng witnessed this hilarious encounter, believed to have taken place in Taman Desa, and caught the whole interaction between the bird and man in two videos.

In the first video, a crow hopped around on the ground with an RM20 and RM50 note in its beak.

A man in a green shirt tried to grab the ringgit notes from the crow but it hopped and swerved too quickly to be caught. The crow was seemingly playing kejar-kejar with the man instead of flying away with the boon.

In the second video, a woman in a pink shirt attempted to help the poor man next. While talking on a phone and repositioning her backpack, the woman multitasked and patiently followed the naughty crow.

The crow eventually dropped RM50 on the ground and the woman quickly snatched it up.

However, the crow quickly hopped away with RM20 still in its beak and flew away off-camera.

Netizens were entertained by the crow and believed the crow was hoping to trade food with the uncle.

Other people theorised that the crow could have seen people buying the lotto and wanted to join in.

They also admired the woman for multitasking, adding that she must be on an RM50 million business call because she never once dropped the call.

Currently, people are waiting for Part 3 of the saga since the story is left on a cliffhanger.

