This Woman Grew Up Thinking Dad Was A Pump Attendant Because Of The Petronas Logo On His Shirt

TikTok user Nisa (@nisazainal158) shared a funny story regarding her father’s occupation after keeping it to herself for years.

Nisa shared that when she first moved back to Malaysia as a kid, she proudly told her teachers that her father worked as a Petronas petrol station attendant.

At the time, she believed they moved around a lot because her father had to help pump petrol into other cars in other countries.

Nisa continued telling this story until she was in Form 3. She only realized she got her dad’s occupation all wrong when she needed to fill in the form to enter boarding school.

She discovered that her father worked in the Human Resources department of Petronas headquarters.

Thinking back, she laughed at herself because a teacher thought she was from a poor family and gave her some pocket money. Nisa shared that she returned the money after her mother scolded her.

Nisa also explained that she knew her father worked in Petronas due to his uniforms at home but never asked her dad about his “true” job.

She is only revealing this funny tidbit now because her father is retired.

In the comments, many people shared they also got their parents’ occupations wrong when they were younger, resulting in some hilarious stories.

Some parents also let their children believe they worked a different occupation so their children do not blab work secrets in school.

Their stories also showed how children amusingly interpreted their parents’ occupation. For example, a child’s classmates thought the boy’s father was a fisherman because he works “offshore.”

Meanwhile, another child confidently told a teacher that her mother is a housewife when, in actuality, she is an app developer but was working from home (WFH).

