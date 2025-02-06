Nazri Aziz Criticised For Holding MAGA Sign At Trump’s Victory Rally

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

US President Donald Trump recently announced that the US will take over the Gaza Strip and remake it while Palestinians could live in “peace and harmony” elsewhere.

It didn’t help when Trump made the announcement with a grinning Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by his side. Unsurprisingly, Trump’s alleged idea sparked widespread international condemnation with some saying it amounted to ethnic cleansing.

Meanwhile, his people had tried to backtrack his words. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Trump merely meant the Palestinians need to be temporarily relocated somewhere safer, describing it as “not a hostile move” but an offer to rebuild and “to be in charge of rebuilding.”

This news development also unearthed a January post by the wife of Malaysia’s ambassador to the United States, Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz, at Trump’s victory rally where he was photographed holding a Make America Great Again (MAGA) sign.

As the ambassador, Mohamed Nazri attended the MAGA Victory Rally in Capitol One Arena, Washington DC, a day before Trump’s presidential inauguration.

In an Instagram post by his wife Haflin Saiful, Mohamed Nazri posed with a MAGA sign and it drew criticism from some people online.

Netizens understood that it was part of his job as a diplomat to attend the rally but believed he could have chosen not to hold up the sign like he was at a concert.

Meanwhile, some thought the photo was fake or made by AI. Checks showed that the post is still up on Haflin’s Instagram account so the photo is genuine.

Netizens also pointed out that MAGA has racist beliefs and Mohamed Nazri is considered a “brown person” to most MAGA supporters.

Is this how an ambassador should behave? @anwaribrahim https://t.co/8YoNTdSSgq — 🍉 Public Health is Laif! (@adamapotek) February 5, 2025

Takyah pegang sepanduk macam kat konsert Wings la



Tolonglah jaga kor diplomatik sikit beb, perginya jadi wakil Malaysia, bukannya wakil Trump — brown man (@AiemenRazieq) February 5, 2025

Sir you are BROWN https://t.co/Trt2IOcphB — I feel 🏴🏴 (@fantaastiiicc) February 5, 2025

I will never understand Asians supporting racist ideologies, like baby, you're in the exact same position as those oppressed minorities in the eyes of whites, they would lynch you if it was allowed today. None of that "I'm brown/light-skinned, they'd treat me better" bullshit. https://t.co/LqdrYXAjaz — FREE 🇵🇸🇸🇩🇨🇩 | ethan 🐰 (@sweeters0uvenir) February 5, 2025

Bini hang mmg liabiliti teruk sia @NazriAziz_myg https://t.co/wZ3ibdCL8q — Eqram Mustaqeem (Muya) (@MustaqeemMuya) February 6, 2025

