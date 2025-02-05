[Watch] Husky Enjoys Attention From Fireman During Rescue, Refuses To Leave

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Husky dogs are known to be charismatic and mischievous so it was no surprise that one somehow fell into a large drain.

The fire brigade in Kota Kinabalu recently shared a video on TikTok documenting how they had to coax the poor husky during a rescue.

The brown and white dog could be seen having a good time while pacing up and down the drain.

When one of the Abang Bomba attempted to retrieve the dog, it started its dramatics; another popular trait in huskies.

At first, the fireman tried to soothe the husky with careful pats and strokes, believing the dog to be stressed.

However, the dog seemed to take the opportunity to spend more time with the fireman and soak up all the attention he was given. The dog manja!

The dog had also refused to climb up the ladder that was lowered into the drain. When coaxed again to use the ladder, the dog laid its head against the drain wall and sulked, the way dogs do.

In the end, the fireman had to carry the big dog out. Once on higher ground, the husky happily walked away.

Netizens were amused by the husky’s cheeky behaviour and how the breed behaved like cats despite its imposing size.

They believed the dog looked unbothered getting stuck in the drain. They also think the dog was just lazy to climb up the ladder.

Some even praised the fireman’s gentleness with the dog and wondered whether all firemen were trained to soothe and coax animals because the animals listened to them.

