[Watch] Policeman Touched Hearts For Bowing To Elderly Man After Crossing The Road

It’s not the first time we’ve heard of a policeman helping an elderly person cross the road.

However, the extra respect this policeman gave to an elderly man had everyone praising him.

In a TikTok video uploaded by BSPT Dungun (@bsptipddungun), a traffic policeman saw an elderly man attempting to cross the busy road.

The policeman grabbed hold of the older man’s hand and helped to halt the oncoming vehicles so they could cross the road slowly and safely.

The policeman did not leave the uncle alone once they crossed the road but walked him right to the doorstep of the shop he was heading to.

Right before leaving, the policeman took off his cap and bowed while shaking the man’s hand (salam).

Netizens showered praise for the policeman, especially for his manners and courteous attitude towards his elders.

For them, it was unexpected and touching to see the policeman respecting the uncle the way he did before leaving.

They sent well wishes to the policeman and hoped everything goes well for him.

Just from this simple interaction, the policeman showed many people that performing a kind deed doesn’t need to be showy or flashy to be appreciated.

