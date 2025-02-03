Remember When? Artist’s Work Sparks Memories Of Nokia 3310, Public Phone Booths, & Simpler Times

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian illustrator Riharu Harun posted a beautiful drawing featuring the retro days in Malaysia.

Some items he included in the artwork include the pink mini bus, the legendary Nokia 3310, old magazines like Mangga, old storefronts, and a bowl of ice kacang.

His drawing spurred netizens to reminisce about the good ol’ days when things were simpler and cheaper. They also started sharing some of the things they used to have and missed these days.

One of them shared that they missed dropping by the news stall at the bus stop to get a few copies of magazines and mangas before heading back to the hostel or kampung.

Some said they missed reading magazines such as Ujang, Gempak, Apo?, and Gila-Gila. They also remember a magazine page containing numbers to subscribe for phone ringtones.

When it comes to subscriptions, they brought up the Hotlink top-up cards and how some of them seriously collected the cards featuring football players during the World Cup season.

The conversation then streamed into hobbies and games. Some nostalgic games include marbles, ceper, dragging the palm leaves, and blowing the gel bubbles (that smelled like UHU glue).

However, most people remembered making mixtapes and the work and passion that went into it.

For those who were braver, they trapped spiders inside matchboxes or captured fireflies in bottles.

Last but not least, the icon of the years past had to be the public phone booths or payphones.

Phone booths used to be everywhere. It could be found in schools, bus stations, shopping malls, and even by the roadside. There was also a trick to prolong phone calls. Iykyk.

These days the phone booths are as good as gone and only the ghosts or outlines of the phone booths could be seen.

Looking back, it’s interesting to see how things have evolved and changed as the years go by.

Apa yg paling rindu pada zaman tersebut?

Warung surat khabar dan majalah di stesen bas.

