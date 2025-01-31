The Sweet Story Of Friendship Between Abdullah And Aunty Diana

A young Malay-Muslim man and an elderly Chinese “aunty” living as neighbours in an apartment in Tampines, Singapore, found themselves a best friend in each other thanks to a festive season activity they participate in every year.

Singaporean media outlet Mothership recently shared a video interview of Abdullah and Diana, who have been close friends since they began working together to decorate their apartment block for festive seasons.

A way to give back to their community

In the video, Abdullah said he sees it as a way to “give back to the community”, since the residents of the apartment are mostly elderly folks who are not mobile and cannot make a trip to Chinatown or Orchard Road themselves to get decorations for their homes.

I lost my parents five years ago. My neighbours have been very helpful so instead of me giving them ang pao or hampers, I wanted to create something visible for them to see. And they’re happy, they’re always looking forward (to the decorations). Abdullah

Meanwhile, Diana helps Abdullah with setting up the decorations where she can, and also assists him with translating when they go out to buy decorations, since he’s not fluent in Chinese.

“The only thing I don’t know is the Chinese characters lah. When they say Gong Xi Fa Cai, I go and put Fa Cai Gong Xi,” Abdullah humorously explained.

A friendship beyond decorations

Abdullah and Diana said that they would meet at the market and have breakfast together, which Diana said is the time they would sit and chat on just about anything.

Abdullah said Diana sends him text messages in the morning and ask him if he’s coming down (to the coffee shop) and what he’d like to have for breakfast, after which she would order the food and drinks and it would all be ready for Abdullah when he gets there. How sweet!

Image: TikTok | mothershipsg

They both also share a close bond with all the other tenants in their block. Abdullah says other residents also help out a little when they’re putting up decorations, and in other ways as well be it in the form of bringing food, visiting each other, and chatting or “talk nonsense” together.

“I hope some other blocks in the other estates would want to do something similar. Maybe not decorating, but other things. Like check on your neighbours. It makes things more lively when you get to know your neighbours,” he said.

Netizens are touched by their friendship

Both Malaysian and Singaporean netizens expressed how they admire Abdullah and Diana’s friendship in the comments section. Many say their relationship is pure and sweet, and truly embodies the kampung spirit.

Abdullah and Diana are truly examples of what it means to live harmoniously in a society with mixed cultures, races, and religions.

They’re also proof that good, lasting friendships can be formed no matter what the age difference is, and you can still make new friends later in life.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.