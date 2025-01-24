[Watch] Douglas Lim Turns New Year Panic Into Comedy Gold With “Oh Mak I Dah CNY”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The rush of preparing for Chinese New Year right after Christmas and New Year’s is perfectly encapsulated in comedian Douglas Lim’s latest music video for “Oh Mak I Dah CNY.”

Inspired by De Fam’s Alamak Raya Lagi, Lim’s version, with Chelsia Ng providing the female vocals, made light fun of the traditions and behaviours observed during the festive week.

They sang about forgetting to get mandarin oranges and ingredients to cook for the reunion dinner, polishing your most expensive car to show off later, preparing lots of ang paus, and teasing the unmarried family members. You can do all that but never clean the floors!

Aside from that, the song mentions winning the lottery so none of us have to touch our EPF Account 3.

Lim also sang about the empty streets in Kuala Lumpur but lamented about the long drives to Penang and Johor Bahru. Tell me about it.

The song then takes a comical turn when Lim remembers the upcoming Hari Raya celebrations. Lim then mentioned growing sideways due to all the delicious food at the many kenduris.

But, he said it’s ok because we can just go dieting right after the celebration. If you feel overwhelmed, don’t worry, we can take things one at a time: Celebrate CNY first!

The music video was interesting because it featured some special cameos from Feng Shui master Joey Yap, AuntyHR Ku Sim Ling, and the dance group Elecoldxhot.

The song generally received a warm response with netizens saying it’s the song of the year. They suggested the song be played in major shopping malls and on the radio as it gives a festive vibe.

The song was catchy enough that some wanted “Oh Mak I Dah CNY” to be included as a song option at karaoke.

Eh, toll is not free lah

One thing he got wrong in the song is that there’s no free toll during the festive seasons this year.

In his TikTok video, Lim jokingly predicts that the no free toll decision will be “u-turned” or delayed soon. He insinuated that it’s a psychological tactic to make children happy.

You can watch the TikTok video here.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.