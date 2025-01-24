Sneakers Vs Heels: Will We Automatically Suck At Our Jobs If We Wear Comfy Shoes?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This will not be a story about shoes and only shoes. At the heart of it, this is a story about logic and common sense.

Let us begin by asking this question: Will we automatically suck at our jobs if we put on comfortable shoes?

It is generally understood that sports shoes are not considered formal wear. Who made this decision? Historically, it started out as casual and for the most part, has remained so.

In the words of three-year-olds everywhere, “But, why?”

Sneakers are covered shoes and very much like their formal counterparts, remain on our feet.

They are made to be comfortable because sporting activities are rigorous and it would be considered stupid for someone to play badminton in high heels.

Flip it around and the same doesn’t apply. Sneakers will not look stupid in a board room because they cover your feet properly, and unlike high heels, they don’t go clickety-clack with every step, which can be annoying.

So what really is our problem with this comfortable, silent shoes?

Boleh tak kita norma kan pemakaian kasut sukan (berlari / berjalan) dari pakai kasut korporat untuk kesihatan kaki kita dalam konteks formal?



Kasut korporat kalau nak yang selesa sikit, harga sama macam kasut sukan yang kita boleh guna pada waktu lain.



Less consumption kan — Ili Aqilah 🍉 (@theiliaqilah) December 6, 2024

Dresscodes are fine as long as they make sense. No bikinis at the office, got it! No tube tops while you’re manning the JPJ counter, got it! Keep your cleavage to yourself, makes perfect sense even when you’re just strolling in a shopping mall because decency is just common sense.

Sneakers in a meeting, not acceptable? Sneakers at a sit-down with the King, no way? Again: But, why?

'Kasut sukan' ni actually banyak tempat tak boleh, something I will never understand. If a 7 inch heels is considered appropriate for 'business formal', why sneakers cannot? Sneakers should be acceptable footwear anywhere. https://t.co/Ypq2z3o6hc — Farah Harith (@farahharith) November 25, 2024

There is absolutely no rational explanation that can back up the sports shoe ban. I dare you to come up with one. If high heels are allowed, and they can be dangerous, please bring forth one rational argument on how sneakers should not be allowed in a formal setting.

They are possibly the safest footwear in the market, second only to safety boots, because well, it’s in the name, so no arguments there.

“It makes you look messy, undisciplined.”

How does a pair of clean, covered shoes make one look messy and undisciplined?

“Sneakers can get dirty.”

So wash them, change into a clean pair. Anything can get dirty, even high heels.

“It’s a sign of rebellious youth.”

If I promise not to stage a revolt during a board meeting, can I pretty please wear my sneakers?

There are also those who think traditional wear should not be paired with sneakers.

Baju kurung and sneakers? Euw no way, they say. No justification that is logical can be made but euw no.

It is time we reevaluate the definition of formal wear and move to include sneakers as an acceptable choice of footwear in all settings.

Will a lawyer not be as sharp if he or she can strut comfortably in court in a pair of Skechers?

Will a CEO somehow be drawn to making bad corporate decisions while wearing sneakers as compared to dress shoes?

Will a teacher suddenly lose their ability to teach if they wear baju kurung and sneakers?

Will a civil servant not be able to handle public complaints if they sport a Reebok at work?

Will the prime minister suddenly stutter if he meets the president of another country (who sometimes looks orange) in a tuxedo and Jordan?

While you mull over these questions, I’ll start preparing my next fight: matching socks are so yesterday.

