Get Up Close And Personal With Rain This February At Resorts World Genting

K-pop superstar Rain is bringing his highly anticipated “Still Raining” tour to Arena of Stars, Resorts World Genting on 8 February 2025.

This one-night only concert promises fans an up close and unforgettable experience with Rain.

Tickets are now on sale, but act quick as tickets are selling fast.

As a special treat for his beloved fans, Rain will perform on a unique T-stage that extends into the audience, creating a more intimate and immersive experience.

This innovative setup brings fans closer to their idol as they enjoy his energetic performances like never before.

For those looking to make the evening even more memorable, VIP ticket holders who purchase their tickets by 2 February 2025, 11.59pm will stand a chance to win exclusive perks.

35 lucky winners will receive a signed autographed poster, and 100 winners (10 people per group) will enjoy an exclusive photo session with Rain himself.

Winners will be randomly selected and announced on the Resort World Genting’s official social media channels.

Prices range from RM1,298 for VIP, RM998 for PS1, RM798 for PS2, RM598 for PS3 and RM398 for PS4, with an additional processing fee of RM4.00.

GRC (Genting Rewards Card) members enjoy a standard 5% discount via cash, credit card or Genting Points redemption, applicable for VIP, PS1, PS2 and PS3 tickets only. Wait no more!

Purchase your tickets today at www.rwgenting.com and prepare for an extraordinary night with Rain at Arena of Stars.

