Boo! Woman Accidentally Scares Police At Roadblock With Amazingly Scary Makeup

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A woman had a funny encounter with the police at a roadblock at night although it scared them at first.

Twitter user Dia Awin (@diaawin) was on the way home from a party when she was stopped at a roadblock.

When they approached her car, they got frightened because she wore full face makeup and looked like Valak from the Nun movie. She also dressed the part in a black and white nun costume.

HELLLPPPPPP I TAKNAK POLIS MATI TERKEJUTGGB pic.twitter.com/w2rpyk6gz1 — DIA★AWIN (@diaawin) January 22, 2025

After calming themselves, the shocked cops said they thought she was a real ghost. Dia Awin was worried that she would get in trouble for her expired road tax but the police were likely still too shocked to realize and let her go.

She explained she got all dressed up for a character party and even went as far as to borrow her father’s shoes. Sadly, she didn’t win best dressed. Were the judges blind or scared?!

ITS A MAKEUP FOR CHARACTER PARTY. DAH LA TAK MENANG BEST COSTUME. ADA ROADBLOCK PULAK. SIA2 AKU CURI KASUT BAPAK AKU. pic.twitter.com/jDKnbY9Uwx — DIA★AWIN (@diaawin) January 22, 2025

Netizens were amused with her encounter and praised her makeup skills and costume. They couldn’t believe she didn’t win best dressed and wanted to know which costume won instead.

Another netizen jokingly said her accidental stunt might have caused the “old” policemen to consider hastening their retirement.

Meanwhile, others shared that they believe they found the best way to escape traffic summons and are inspired to brush up their makeup skills for this purpose.

HAHAAHAAAHAA OMG HAHAHAAHAHAHAA AHA WHA SHAHHA — 🐲TIZZY🌺🇲🇾Solo Sapien🦂🇵🇸 (@TI25AQYAH) January 22, 2025

Pakcik polis:”lahhh bukan driver jek rupa orang mati, roadtax pun mati. Haaa jalan jek lah” — MADDIE (@mahadivengeance) January 22, 2025

The way god saves u hahahhaha tapi kelakar laaaa — sofia (@anisofiabaharin) January 22, 2025

U just made the police office re-think again about his retirement age 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — im4n🍀 (@Iman_n_h) January 23, 2025

Maybe this is a way to avoid kena saman 😂 okay i kena belajar makeup macam ni dah hahahhhah — Akila (@meiskila) January 23, 2025

YOU GETTING ROBBED!!! This is like dress to impress but they put you one star — wiccan (@_jad01) January 23, 2025

Girl ! If you didn't win then let us see the winner ! — Seorang Haziq (@haziqten) January 23, 2025

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.