TRP
Now Reading
Boo! Woman Accidentally Scares Police At Roadblock With Amazingly Scary Makeup
TRP
TRP

Boo! Woman Accidentally Scares Police At Roadblock With Amazingly Scary Makeup

A woman was on her way home from a party when she had to pass through a roadblock.

by
January 23, 2025

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A woman had a funny encounter with the police at a roadblock at night although it scared them at first.

Twitter user Dia Awin (@diaawin) was on the way home from a party when she was stopped at a roadblock.

When they approached her car, they got frightened because she wore full face makeup and looked like Valak from the Nun movie. She also dressed the part in a black and white nun costume.

After calming themselves, the shocked cops said they thought she was a real ghost. Dia Awin was worried that she would get in trouble for her expired road tax but the police were likely still too shocked to realize and let her go.

She explained she got all dressed up for a character party and even went as far as to borrow her father’s shoes. Sadly, she didn’t win best dressed. Were the judges blind or scared?!

Netizens were amused with her encounter and praised her makeup skills and costume. They couldn’t believe she didn’t win best dressed and wanted to know which costume won instead.

Another netizen jokingly said her accidental stunt might have caused the “old” policemen to consider hastening their retirement.

Meanwhile, others shared that they believe they found the best way to escape traffic summons and are inspired to brush up their makeup skills for this purpose.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s FacebookTwitterInstagram, or Threads.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Tags
TRP

© 2024 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd