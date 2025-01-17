Malaysia’s First Glass Water Slide Makes A Splash At i-City

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia’s first glass water slide is ready to welcome visitors at i-City Shah Alam as part of the SkyCity Tower attraction, with the grand opening taking place tomorrow night.

Stretching 600 meters, the slide begins at the top of the 60-meter-tall tower, making it the tallest of its kind in the country.

Fully transparent, the slide provides unique views along the way (if you’re brave enough to look down), while colorful rainbow lights enhance the experience throughout the ride.

Those afraid of heights might want to close their eyes—or bring a friend to hold their hand while they scream their way through!

The RM15 million project by i-City is set to become a major attraction for both local and international visitors, further boosting Shah Alam and Selangor’s tourism sector.

It’s also projected to draw five million tourists in 2025, contributing significantly to the Visit Selangor Year 2025 goal of seven million visitors.

Ticket prices for the glass water slide are set at RM45 for Malaysian adults, with children and senior citizens enjoying a discounted rate of RM35. A combo deal for one adult and one child is available at RM75.

For international visitors, adult tickets are priced at RM55, while children’s and senior citizens’ tickets are RM45. The combo deal for international visitors, including one adult and one child, is offered at RM95.

To enhance the experience, i-City has introduced the i-City SuperApp, facilitating cashless transactions for tickets and AI-powered hands-free parking, ensuring seamless entry and exit.

