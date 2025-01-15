Croc And Roll: Firefighters Wrangle Drain Dweller!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

We’ve all heard the myth of crocodiles living in sewers, but what about crocs in drains?

Apparently that’s no myth.

With the heavy monsoon season, an already frightening and dangerous situation would be finding a large biawak near your home.

Imagine the fear the residents of this neighbourhood had to deal with when they found a fully grown crocodile in their area.

Mohd Nurzul documented the entire situation on Facebook, stating that the crocodile possibly came from a nearby river and somehow ended up in the drains of his neighbourhood in Tabuan Jaya, Sarawak.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/19tf53rE1e/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Firefighters can be seen working quick and efficiently to capture the wild animal. The suspect that they caught seemed to be very cooperative about the situation, choosing not to resist arrest.

As the crocodile felt threatened, it had its mouth open ready to bite anything that comes its way.

The firemen cleverly used a large green stick to entice the creature into biting it. Once the croc bit into the stick, the firemen tightened a rope around its head and mouth to keep it shut and stop it from moving too much.

They reinforced it with bundles of strong tape to prevent a “prison break”.

Once the ropes were properly fastened, they used it to pull the crocodile up and out of the open area of the drain, slowly stopping each time to tie its hands and legs along the way, further securing the croc from moving.

They used a piece of cloth to cover the crocodiles eyes so it wouldn’t get startled by sudden movements.

The team of firemen successfully pulled the crocodile out of the drain.

While waiting for the firemen to park and set up transport for the crocodile, the residents were able to look at the full size of the creature.

Finally, the team of firemen picked up the crocodile and placed it in the back of a pickup truck ready to transport it to a suitable area.

While there were many jokes, netizens also left comments praising the firefighters for a job well done.

“How easy it is for them to catch that crocodile. Feels like other people would struggle.”

“Strong firemen”

“The hands of the crocodile have been cuffed”

