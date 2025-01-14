[Watch] Battle Of The Uncles: Is Uncle Roger Or Uncle Soon More Powerful In The Fried Rice Game?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Finally, Uncle Roger has met the OG competitor in the fried rice scene, Uncle Soon! In the video, Uncle Roger challenged Uncle Soon to a Battle of the Uncles.

The first challenge was an arm wrestling match which Uncle Soon lost. However, he quickly suggested they go another round but this time they would wrestle using their left hand aka the hand that tosses the wok.

Safe to say, Uncle Soon won hands down.

The second challenge was a flavour test of their respective popular fried rice. They had someone taste a scoop of their dish and waited for the verdict.

Luckily for the two uncles, the person tasting their dishes went on a neutral route and said his mother’s fried rice tasted the best. Haiyaaa, how will we ever know the truth?

Perhaps not satisfied with the answer, Uncle Roger and Uncle Soon tried each other’s fried rice instead. They were polite and praised each other’s dish.

Uncle Roger also jokingly told Uncle Soon to increase his price after finding out the latter only charges RM13 per plate.

He suggested Uncle Soon open another shop called Uncle Soon Plus. In response, Uncle Soon lightly played along and said he would open an upgraded restaurant in Suria KLCC.

Netizens loved seeing the banter between the two uncles with some expressing surprise that Uncle Soon looked young. They imagined him to be an old guy in a white singlet frying rice.

Others believe the person was not Uncle Soon himself but allegedly his daughter’s partner.

They also liked that Uncle Roger was sporting enough to collaborate with his rivals and support each other’s businesses.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.