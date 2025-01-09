Plural Or Singular? The Grammar Conundrums That Trips Us All

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

English can be pretty confusing sometimes, or most times. While it seems like such a simple enough language, it finds new ways to trip you up and keep you guessing. Here’s some aid on plural looking words that are actually singular.

1. News

Origin

Late Middle English: plural of new, translating Old French noveles or medieval Latin nova ‘new things’. The first known use of news was in the 15th century.

Definition

Newly received or noteworthy information, especially about recent events.

Example

“There is no good news or bad news, only news.” – Master Oogway (Kung Fu Panda)

2. Mathematics AKA Maths (or Physics, Economics, etc.)

Subjects ending in “s” are singular. We’ll use mathematics as the primary example.

Origin

The term comes from the Greek word “mathematikos,” which means “pertaining to learning” or “related to knowledge.” The word evolved into “mathematics” in Latin, which often used the plural form to encompass various branches of the subject (like algebra, geometry, calculus, etc.). Thus, “mathematics” is treated as a plural noun, even though it is often used as a singular subject in English.

Definition

The abstract science of number, quantity, and space, either as abstract concepts (pure mathematics), or as applied to other disciplines such as physics and engineering (applied mathematics).

Example

“You know what’s cooler than magic? Maths.” – Peter Parker (Spider-Man: No Way Home)

In summary, the ‘s’ signifies their origins in plural forms and reflects the comprehensive nature of these fields of study.

3. Measles

Origin

Middle English maseles, probably from Middle Dutch masel ‘pustule’ (compare with modern Dutch mazelen ‘measles’). The spelling change was due to association with Middle English mesel ‘leprous, leprosy’. The first known use of measles was in the 14th century.

Definition

An infectious viral disease causing fever and a red rash, typically occurring in childhood.

Example

“Nanny McPhee does not take measles lightly.”

4. Mumps

Origin

Late 16th century English: from obsolete mump ‘grimace, have a miserable expression’. The first known use of mumps was in 1592.

Definition

A contagious and infectious viral disease causing swelling of the parotid salivary glands (the neck/throat area) in the face, and a risk of sterility in adult males.

Example

“Mumps, that’s a funny word.” – Jake Peralta (Brooklyn 99)

5. Billiards

Referring to the game, not the balls. Keep in mind, it’s not like snooker.

Origin

Late 16th century: from French billard, denoting both the game and the cue, diminutive of bille (or billet). The first known use of billiards was in 1580.

Definition

Billiards games are divided into 2 types: carom billiards, played on a pocketless table in which the object is to bounce the cue ball off other balls or the table rails, and pocket billiards, played on a table with pockets in which the object is to sink the colored balls into the pockets by striking them with the cue ball — aka pool.

Example

“Billiards is my second favourite game.”

6. Ethics

Origin

Late Middle English (denoting ethics or moral philosophy; also used attributively): from Old French éthique, from Latin ethice, from Greek (hē) ēthikē (tekhnē) ‘(the science of) morals’, based on ēthos (ethos). The first known use of ethic was in 1589.

Definition

The branch of knowledge that deals with moral principles.

Example

“Ethics is an important topic that should be taken into consideration more often.”

7. Politics

Origin

Late Middle English: from Old French politique ‘political’, via Latin from Greek politikos, from politēs ‘citizen’, from polis ‘city’. The first known use of politics was circa 1529.

Definition

Activities aimed at improving someone’s status or increasing power within an organization.

Example

“Your politics bore me. Your demeanour is that of a pouty child” – Thanos (Guardians of the Galaxy)

8. Linguistics

Origin

Probably after German Linguistik or French linguistique (itself probably after the German word)

The word linguistic in the sense “linguistics” is attested slightly earlier (1825). German Linguistik in the approximate sense “knowledge of languages” is attested as early as 1778, in Einleitung in die Bücherkunde, 2. Theil, Literargeschicht (Vienna, 1778) by the Austrian priest and writer Michael Denis (1729-1800). The usual equivalent of linguistics in nineteenth- and twentieth-century German is Sprachwissenschaft.

Definition

The scientific study of language and its structure, including the study of grammar, syntax, and phonetics.

Example

“Get somebody from linguistics down here.” – Agent Coulson (Thor)

9. Series

Origin

Early 17th century: from Latin, literally ‘row, chain’, from serere ‘join, connect’. The first known use of series was in 1611.

Definition

A number of events, objects, or people of a similar or related kind coming one after another.

Example

“It is upsetting that the Game of Thrones series ended poorly.”

10. Species

Origin

Middle English, from Latin, appearance, kind, species, from specere to look. The first known use of species was in the 14th century.

Definition

A group of living organisms consisting of similar individuals capable of exchanging genes or interbreeding.

Example

“Behind these doors are just a few of the many species you will learn to fight!” – Gobber (How To Train Your Dragon)

11. Premises

Refers to a place. It has two meanings though. It is plural for premise (plot) but singular and plural when referring to a place.

Origin

Late Middle English: from Old French premisse, from medieval Latin praemissa (propositio) ‘(proposition) set in front’, from Latin praemittere, from prae ‘before’ + mittere ‘send’. The first known use of premise was in the 14th century.

Definition

A house or building, together with its land and outbuildings, occupied by a business or considered in an official context.

Example

“Please vacate the premises immediately for your own safety.” – Independence Day.

Not all words ending with an “s” are plural. Don’t let grammar trip you up again.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.