Mike Shinoda Reveals He Was Once Asked To Sign A Baby In Malaysia

Rock band Linkin Park’s vocalist and rapper Mike Shinoda said in a recent interview with Mythical Kitchen that he was once asked to sign a baby while he was in Malaysia.

Mythical Kitchen host Josh Scherer asked Shinoda if he had any advice for anyone visiting Malaysia and someone suddenly hands you a baby.

“You sign the baby. One hundred percent of the time, you sign the baby,” Shinoda said.

He then explained that a Malaysian fan who didn’t speak much English came up to him and asked him to sign something. Shinoda said he thought it would be something reasonable, but the fan handed him a Sharpie and then held his baby out for Mike to sign.

“He didn’t want me to sign a garment. He wanted me to sign the baby,” Shinoda added.

When asked whether he had followed up with the baby since, Shinoda said he wants the child to come forward and say “It was me, I got my forehead signed”.

Many Malaysian netizens found this hilarious, with some asking the father of the baby to come forward and tell the world who they are, while others were simply proud that Malaysia was mentioned by Shinoda.

Whoever the child is, he or she might be the only person in Malaysia who can say their forehead was signed by the one and only Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park.

