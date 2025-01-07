[Watch] KL Restaurant Surprises Birthday Girl With Thoughtful Braille Birthday Card

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It doesn’t take much to brighten up someone’s day and Taproom KL’s recent surprise for a birthday girl touched the hearts of many.

The girl believed to be visually impaired was sitting at the table with her family while waiting for food when Taproom KL’s staff surprised her with a thoughtful gift of their own.

In the TikTok video, one of the staff members could be seen preparing a bright pink birthday card written in Braille. He placed the card on a wooden board and decorated the sides with flowers before presenting it to her at the table.

The girl carefully read the words in Braille, “Happy birthday. You’re truly special. Lots of love,” and broke out in a wide smile.

The surprise did not only brightened up the girl’s day but made her family really happy too.

Taproom KL said the whole thing reminded them what being in hospitality is all about and what it means to put the “happy” in every birthday.

Taproom KL shared there aren’t many places where the blind can have a special birthday moment so they hope to change that and inspire other establishments to do something similar.

Moving forward, Taproom KL said they’re always open to hosting special celebrations for anyone with blind family members or friends.

