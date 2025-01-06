Scaly Stowaway: Python Rides Shotgun On KL Streets
A Malaysian man is forced to drive on a highway with a python moving around on top of his car.
What do you do when a massive snake decides to hitch a ride on top of your car?
This was the reality for one unlucky driver who found himself in a real-life “tail-gating” scenario with a massive python on his vehicle.
In viral videos shared by Threads user @tigrechef, a live python was seen slithering on top of a moving Proton Axia.
The first video shows the snake relaxing on top of the silver Proton Axia that’s slowly moving in traffic.
In the second video, you can see the python getting dangerously close to the road but ultimately deciding to pull back on to the roof of the vehicle.
Perhaps this snake was not built for stunts.
The car was travelling on the MRR2 highway towards Ampang while the driver looked to be a middle aged man.
In the final video, the runaway snake stuck on a moving car can be seen desperately trying to reach the bushes on the side of the highway, but ultimately failing again.
It was an unexpected and scary trip for both parties involved.
The man had no choice but to drive on as there was no place to stop on the highway. The difficult situation had many netizens leaving hilarious comments on the posts.
Other users expressed their praise for the driver in keeping calm with the difficult situation he was presented.
