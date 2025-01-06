Scaly Stowaway: Python Rides Shotgun On KL Streets

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

What do you do when a massive snake decides to hitch a ride on top of your car?

This was the reality for one unlucky driver who found himself in a real-life “tail-gating” scenario with a massive python on his vehicle.

In viral videos shared by Threads user @tigrechef, a live python was seen slithering on top of a moving Proton Axia.

The first video shows the snake relaxing on top of the silver Proton Axia that’s slowly moving in traffic.

In the second video, you can see the python getting dangerously close to the road but ultimately deciding to pull back on to the roof of the vehicle.

Perhaps this snake was not built for stunts.

The car was travelling on the MRR2 highway towards Ampang while the driver looked to be a middle aged man.

In the final video, the runaway snake stuck on a moving car can be seen desperately trying to reach the bushes on the side of the highway, but ultimately failing again.

It was an unexpected and scary trip for both parties involved.

The man had no choice but to drive on as there was no place to stop on the highway. The difficult situation had many netizens leaving hilarious comments on the posts.

“If it’s me, just let the snake drive. I’ll go home by grab.” – Threads

“That Axia is a Grab, the snake ordered a Grab to head back to Zoo Negara.” – Threads

”Plot twist: that snake is the actual owner of the Axia. His car was being stolen.” – Threads

Other users expressed their praise for the driver in keeping calm with the difficult situation he was presented.

“Fuhh salute to the driver, continuing on his journey with calmness haha if it was me I would have jumped from the car. Maybe he is looking for the nearest fire station.” – Threads

“How is he able to calmly drive the car. If it was me I’d be stiff in the car. I’ll give the car to the snake. Take it it’s all yours.” – Threads

