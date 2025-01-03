[Watch] Rozita Ibrahim Rewards Her Best Employees With Luxurious Gifts, RM800k Bungalows & More

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Rozita Ibrahim, the founder of JRM Holistik and several other businesses, recently threw a huge company annual dinner and lavished her employees with expensive and luxurious gifts for all their hard work.

This was made known by a TikTok user Kaktiii @kaktiii01, believed to be one of Rozita’s many employees.

In the video, the best employees were awarded houses such as bungalows worth RM800k, VVIP haji and umrah trips, luxurious furniture sets, amazing holiday getaways, cars, handbags, and more.

Employees excitedly accepted their rewards onstage from the boss lady herself. Kaktiii said it was the “most havoc dinner” in four years in the company.

She added that the rewards were not inclusive of their bonuses and the employees are truly grateful for having such a generous boss.

Rozita, also known as Bonda to her fans, also posted about the exciting night on her Instagram. She expressed her utmost appreciation for having strong staff support to help her build and grow her company.

Without staff, the company would not be able to expand. We are one team. Rozita Ibrahim

Rozita also showed her sporting side in the video she posted. During the dinner, she participated in a comedic skit and danced on stage with her staff members.

Netizens congratulated the lucky recipients for their dedication and noted how fortunate they were. Seeing the employees happy also made everyone else happy.

They also praised Rozita for rewarding her loyal employees and hoped her companies continue growing successfully.

How did Rozita Ibrahim start out?

Rozita has humble beginnings and has always had an entrepreneurial spirit in her. She started Sendayu Tinggi in 1997 before venturing into different business ventures.

Aside from JRM Holistik, she owns the resort Rumah Hutan Bonda, a lifestyle brand Merchandise by Bonda Rozita Ibrahim, and a food brand Dapur Kayu by Bonda.

While growing her businesses, she also tried her hand at curating an online presence through her YouTube channel sharing comedic videos, recipes, and helpful health advice. Her relatable content quickly helped grow her following which added to her success.

READ MORE: [Watch] Whatchu Smokin’ Man? Better Not Be Magic Mushroom Vape

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.