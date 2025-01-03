Travel YouTuber Shares 5 Best Things About His Campervan “Oyen”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The best thing about travelling around Malaysia is the friendly climate, beautiful and interesting destinations, and of course all the great food you get to eat during your journey.

If you want to go beyond Malaysia, our neighbour Thailand has always been a popular destination as you get an entirely different cultural and culinary experience there as well!

Asri Nawawi (BangKenteng on TikTok), who goes on long-haul road trips around Malaysia and Thailand in his Daihatsu HiJet S85 mini campervan named ‘Oyen’, shares all his journeys through his YouTube channel.

In his latest TikTok post, Asri shares five best things about Oyen which are:

Slide-out rack to store his bicycle. Mini pantry. Rooftop tent. Shower tent. Work space.

Through the video, Asri mentions that the rooftop tent has saved him a lot of money on accomodation since he doesn’t have to stay in hotels during his travels.

The shower tent is used as a private area for washing and changing clothes, while the work station in his campervan provides more than enough space for him to edit his videos while he’s travelling.

Asri’s video shows that he had fitted the campervan to suit his needs, which means it can be customised in all sorts of ways to suit your needs, if you ever decide to get one.

In the comments section, many users had questions for Asri regarding the price of the rooftop tent, which he said costs a whopping RM6,000.

The particular campervan model Asri uses (S85) is a rare Daihatsu HiJet variant in the Japanese “kei vehicle” category that was in production since 1986.

The model has been discontinued and the only ones you can find now are used ones via online marketplaces such as Mudah or Facebook Marketplace. They cost somewhere around RM20,000 depending on the model year and condition.

If it’s too difficult to find or buy one, you can always live vicariously through Asri’s videos as he explores Peninsula Malaysia, East Malaysia, and Thailand in his beloved ‘Oyen’!

