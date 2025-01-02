From Survival To Nostalgia: Squid Game Takes On Malaysian Challenge!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Korean hit TV series ‘Squid Game’ has been the talk of the town since its second season aired around the world on 26 December, 2024.

As we all know, the series revolves around Korean children’s games such as Ddakji, Red Light Green Light, Dalgona, Hopscotch, and of course, the Squid Game itself.

Netflix Malaysia recently shared on its TikTok account a few videos featuring a few of Squid Game’s cast members playing some popular Malaysian games.

Park Sung-hoon, who plays the transgender contestant in Squid Game season 2 Hyun-ju, tried his hand at playing Batu Seremban and he seems pretty good at it!

Korea has a similar game to Batu Seremban, which is called Gonggi. It is played almost exactly the same way except that it uses plastic pieces instead of the pebbles, stones or stitched cloth bags Malaysians are used to.

Next up is Kang Ha-neul, who stars as Dae-ho, a former member of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps.

Ha-neul’s dexterity is tested in a game of ‘Goli Panjang’, where marbles are arranged in a straight line, and the goal is to knock at least five marbles off the line using your own marble.

Dong-geun, who plays Park Yong-sik, a man who joined the game to pay off his gambling debts was challenged to the popular Malaysian sport ‘Sepak Takraw’.

He was asked to bounce the ball with his feet at least three times, which he failed with good effort.

What do you think if these games were incorporated into the Squid Game challenges? Let us know!

