Employee’s Honesty Shines In Overpaid Salary Blunder

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An honest employee alerted their employer, Dr Zul Ariffin Maarof, of a potentially horrible blunder.

The employee received a total of RM9,142.95 in their account as per their salary. However, their usual salary was only suppose to be RM1,942.95. A simple misplacement of 2 numbers costed a RM7,200 accidental bonus.

But instead of staying silent and keeping the jackpot, the kind hearted employee decided to notify their employer.

Dr Zul shared the conversation he had of the mishap with this sincere employee on Threads.

When you have an honest staff member who swiftly alerts you of a mistake in the salty transfer. Alhamdulillah, there’s such a big difference when the payment is wrong. Praying that all my team members will have their skills, salaries and commissions increased in 2025. Amin. he wrote in a caption under a screenshot of the text conversation he posted on Threads.

The post shows the employee informing Dr Zul of his mistake in the salary transfer. Furthermore, the employee continued by asking the doctor for his bank account in order to pay the ‘extra’ back.

Netizens left heartwarming messages praising the employee’s honest actions.

“Please give them a raise” – comment on Threads

Screenshot from Threads

“Alhamdulillah. Congratulations Dr on having an honest staff member. Hopefully you can offer a salary increase soon” – Threads

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.