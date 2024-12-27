Nasi Lemak Basmati – And Why This Is (Or Should Be) Every Malaysian’s Pet Peeve

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Nasi lemak is Malaysia’s crown jewel. So when someone dares throw basmati rice (among other things) into the mix, we’re going to have words. It’s like wearing Louboutins to a good old pasar malam—just weird. Seriously, are you trying to ruin perfection? The audacity of it all.

The Traditional Way of Making Nasi Lemak

Before we go on a basmati rant, let’s remember what’s supposed to be in real nasi lemak. Pay attention, because if you mess this up, we’re judging you. (Recipe from RasaMalaysia

Coconut Rice: The base of it all. Jasmine rice (not basmati, don’t even think about it) cooked with coconut milk, water, and pandan leaves. This rice should be creamy and just sticky enough to cling to the sambal, but never dry and sad.

Sambal: That fiery, tangy, spicy paste made from red chilies, shallots, garlic, and belacan (Malaysian prawn paste). We’re talking full-flavored heat here, balanced with sugar and tamarind juice to keep it from being a one-note inferno.

Anchovies (Ikan Bilis): Crispy little salty bites that make the dish SING. If you don’t fry these until they’re perfectly crunchy, don’t even bother.

Peanuts: Roasted peanuts are essential. They add crunch and balance out the heat of the sambal.

Eggs: Hard-boiled. Period. Don’t try to get fancy with poached or scrambled.

Cucumber: A fresh, cooling contrast to all that heat.

Fish: Some folks add fried mackerel or sardines, but honestly, we’re not picky here.

Why Malaysians Are Rightfully Dissing Basmati Rice in Nasi Lemak

Now, let’s get into it. Why exactly is basmati rice such a bad idea for nasi lemak?

It’s too dry! Nasi lemak rice needs to be creamy and just sticky enough to hold the sambal, not dry and fluffy like basmati. You can’t soak up sambal with dry rice that’s falling apart in every bite. It’s a disaster. The flavors will clash. Jasmine rice lets the delicate coconut and pandan flavors shine. Basmati rice, with its overpowering nutty flavor, steals the spotlight. It just doesn’t belong. It’s not Nasi Lemak without jasmine rice. Alright, so, jasmine rice is the traditional, authentic choice. Anything else is just playing dress-up. Basmati rice may look pretty on paper, but it doesn’t have the heart of nasi lemak. Texture? Pass. The rice should be soft, with just a bit of bite, to complement the sambal. Basmati rice, on the other hand, is too light and airy, leaving you chasing the sambal around your plate. Not ideal.

If It Isn’t Broken, Don’t Fix It

While basmati rice remains “flat and hollow,” some high-end restaurants—especially in Singapore—use it to “upscale” their nasi lemak.

According to a Singaporean YouTuber named Greg’s Big Eats, he believes it’s for “health reasons” or to “charge more,” but it’s really just a fancy way to ruin a dish.

Basmati rice doesn’t belong in nasi lemak, no matter how many times you slap “healthier” or “premium” on it.

Nasi lemak is meant to be bold, balanced, and rooted in tradition. If you’re trying to make it “fancy”, it’s not going to work. Stick to the classic.

