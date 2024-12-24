Cute Capybara Craze Sweeping Across Malaysia!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

You might have heard of Oyen, Zoo Negara’s famous cat.

But have you heard about how his “roommates” are taking up the spotlight too?

The adorable mammals became the most visited exhibit thanks to their unlikely roommate Oyen. And they’ve only been getting more famous since.

What Is A Capybara?

The capybara or greater capybara is the worlds largest living rodent. The mammals are native to the South American region.

Capybara’s are close relatives to guinea pigs and rock cavies, and more distantly related to chinchillas and agouti.

The herbivores are semi-aquatic mammals and are twice as big as beavers, growing up to 4.6 feet long. They have pig-shaped bodies and are strong swimmers as they are adapted to living near bodies of water found in forests, seasonally flooded savannahs, and wetlands.

Did you know, in Bahasa Melayu, capybaras are called babi air?

Why Are Capybara’s Trending?

After they became the top draw in Zoo Negara thanks to the unlikely stranger living and eating together with them in their quarters, the cuteness of the pairing created an avalanche of merchandise and even a number of capybara-themed cafés.

@malaysiafoodandtravel Tsuru Tsuru 📍 67-M, Jalan SS 21/1A, Damansara Utama, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor ⏰ Open Daily (11am – 9pm) malaysiafoodtravel mft capybaracafe petfriendlycafe foryoupage fyp ♬ original sound – MalaysiaFood&Travel – MalaysiaFood&Travel

From plushies to creative building blocks, Malaysians can’t get enough of them.

Capybara fans in Malaysia feed off their chill vibes, making us all want to be just like them.

Where To Buy Capybara Merchandise?

Capybara merchandise can be found in stores such as Mr DIY and Ninso.

Items such as tumblers, keychains and plushies are selling like hotcakes. Be sure to grab one before they run out.

Mr DIY

Ninso

Feed into your capybara addiction by bringing a piece of their cuteness with you everyday!

