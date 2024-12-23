Lotus’s Paradigm Welcomes Shoppers With Well-Curated Layout

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Lotus’s Malaysia’s latest redesigned hypermarket in Paradigm Mall, Petaling Jaya welcomes shoppers with a well-curated store layout with clear zoning and signage, and new offerings that cater to those who are also looking for premium selections.

With around 5,000-square-meter of retail space, Lotus’s Paradigm offers consumers up to 14,000 types of goods.

This includes over 850 imported products like cooking sauces, drinks, confectioneries, canned food, noodles and frozen food from countries like Japan, Korea, China, Thailand, Australia, the UK and the USA.

These products can be located at its specially dedicated International Food section.

The new Lotus’s Paradigm is more than just a regular hypermarket. Like its recently launched Lotus’s Rimbayu, the outlet in Paradigm Mall aims to serve as a hub for human connectivity for the surrounding communities as well as for office goers within the area.

Lotus’s Paradigm also caters to coffee lovers with the return of Espresso Lab, and healthier dining options from BMS Organic and Oat Story. For those who love traditional Malay kuih, La Cucur is also making a comeback early next year in Lotus’s Paradigm.

Its own exclusive in-house bakery brand, Lo’Ti is also now available in Lotus’s Paradigm.

Over 50 types of freshly baked goods like sourdough bread, bagels, English muffins, croissants and many more can now be enjoyed while you shop for your groceries.

You can even shop for fresh flower bouquets on your way out at Weng Hoa Florist, located in front of the store’s checkout counter.

Meanwhile, Coke fans can also try out the newest Icy Coke machine and turn your favourite beverage into ice-cold slushy in less than 10 seconds.

Now only available at Lotus’s Paradigm, this cutting-edge technology will soon be introduced at other Lotus’s outlets next year.

In celebration of its redefined Lotus’s store, the retailer is also hosting a series of delightful activities for all to enjoy:

Exciting Events at the Delightful Picks Event Space

Sample products from renowned brands like Yeo’s, Drinho, Kinder Bueno, Nutella, KitKat and many more.

Christmas displays and gifting selection for sale from Kinder Bueno, Hersheys, GPR Cookies and Nutella booths.

FREE Yeo’s Chinese New Year Fortune Cat cup with a minimum purchase of 3 cartons of selected Yeo’s drinks.

Be the lucky shopper to win away cash prizes totaling up to RM138,888 by only purchasing 1 carton of Drinho products.

Be one of the 120 lucky winners to take home a Pringles Limited Edition Travel Luggage worth RM800 by simply just purchasing any 3 participating Pringles products in a single receipt.

Winning Away Lotus’s e-Vouchers or Goody Bags (20 December – 22 December 2024)

Siapa Cepat, Dia Dapat – Daily first 50 customers with a minimum spend of RM80 in a single receipt will stand a chance to win RM10 worth of Lotus’s Own Brand products (10am -12pm daily; 50 winners per day, while stocks last)

Ring Toss Game Booth – A chance to win a RM5 Lotus’s Gift Voucher with a minimum spend of RM80 (daily time slots: 10am – 1pm; 3pm – 8pm; 2,000 winners per day)

Lucky Draw – Three lucky winners will win away RM200 Lotus’s e-vouchers with a minimum spend of RM120 in a single receipt.

Take home a Lotus’s limited-edition tote bag for customers who spend RM120 (first come, first serve basis)

Enjoy FREE food and beverage samplings

Exclusive Perks for My Lotus’s Members

3X My Lotus’s loyalty points for existing and new My Lotus’s members throughout the weekend (20 December – 22 December 2024)

Spend a minimum of RM100 to stand a chance to win RM5 Lotus’s e-vouchers or Lotus’s Own Brand goodies at the Claw Machine in Lotus’s Paradigm. (Applicable to existing and new My Lotus’s members)

Jimat! Lagi Jimat! – Enjoy up to RM6 cash vouchers (minimum spend of RM90 for the next purchase, redeemable from 26 December to 8 January 2025) with a minimum spend of RM120 in a single receipt in Lotus’s Paradigm.

Exclusively for WCT Buddy users, they may show the promoters their WCT Buddy loyalty membership to earn additional 1x My Lotus’s loyalty points.

Freebies from Lo’Ti

Share a photo of your favourite Lo’Ti selection on your social media page and earn a FREE Lo’Ti bakery product.

Exclusive discounts for Grab and foodpanda shoppers

Grab – New Customers with a minimum spend of RM40 will enjoy a RM10 discount by using the code “NEW2MART” (maximum 2 usages per account) while returning customers will enjoy a RM10 discount for every RM150 spent.

Foodpanda – New Customers who spend RM45 and above, will enjoy a 30% discount (discount capped at RM15 maximum), free delivery for returning customers that spend a minimum of RM90.

To learn more about the exclusive deals and offers in Lotus’s Paradigm, refer to the retailer’s official social channels on Facebook and Instagram.

