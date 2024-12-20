“Come And Play Ddakji” – Squid Game Takes Over MRT Ampang Park

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Would you risk your life to play a game where you can win a life-changing prize?

In anticipation of the long-awaited second season of Squid Game, which will be airing this 26 December, Netflix has partnered up with MRT Corp for an immersive takeover at the Ampang Park MRT station from today until 13 January, 2025.

The entire station has been filled with interactive elements and photo opportunities mirroring the show, but with less deadly consequences.

At the concourse level of the station, fans can recreate their own Squide Game experience from the infamous Player Registration Grid to the iconic Maze Staircase, and jump right into the middle of a brand new game with Gi-Hun and other participants.

Image: Arch Daily

Like the show, it ends with a “live” voting counter where “participants” can decide if they want to continue the game or not, all under the watchful eyes of Pink Guards.

That’s not all, fans can also show off their ddakji skills to win a special prize!

From 20 to 22 December, you can encounter the “Ddakji Man” on the hunt for new recruits at the concourse level of MRT Ampang Park, challenging commuters to a game of ddakji, the paper game featured in the beginning of Squid Game season 1.

Don’t worry, you won’t get slapped.

Find the “Ddakji Man” at these selected playtimes:

20 December 7:00pm to 8:00pm

21 and 22 December 10:00am to 12:00pm 1:00pm to 3:00pm 3:30pm to 5:30pm 7:00pm to 8:00pm



If you can beat the game, you’ll be rewarded with a limited edition Squid Game 2 Touch ‘N Go card, which looks like this:

Head out of the station and all the way to the far side of the Ampang Park skatepark and you will find a larger-than-life Young-Hee statue (with a moving head!) waiting to play Red Light, Green Light with you.

Make sure you stand very still (when taking photos).

If that’s not enough Squid Game for you, check out Tealive and Mister Potato for Malaysia-exclusive limited edition Squid Game-themed goodies.

For something even more engaging, try out Squid Game: Unleashed, a multiplayer battle royale mobile video game. Players would need to use their skills and killer instincts to survive twisted competitions in this player-versus-player action game inspired by the series.

Try it out yourself and see if you could survive the deadly competition!

What’s going to happen in Squid Game 2?

For those of you who have not seen the first season of Squid Game, stop reading here and go watch it.

Seriously, there are spoilers and you do not want to miss out on the thrilling experience of the series.

Have you stopped reading?

Ok, here we go:

Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport.

Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway.

But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it.

Catch Squid Game season 2 on Netflix this coming Thursday (26 December) and follow Gi-hun’s lethal adventure to end the game once and for all.

