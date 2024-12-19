Superstitions In Online Gaming And The Quirky Rituals Players Can’t Quit

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the competitive world of online video gaming, players often cling to unique superstitions and rituals, convinced these hold the key to victory.

From physical adjustments to bizarre pre-game routines, these habits, though devoid of scientific backing, give gamers a sense of control in unpredictable battles.

Quirks Across the World

Every gamer has their quirks. Here are just a few examples of the quirky habits that players swear by:

• Taped screens and controllers: Players often tape their screens to mark specific spots for better aim or precision. Others add grip tape to their controllers, believing it gives them the tactile edge to perform better. • Gaming mouse grip tape: A growing trend among PC gamers is using grip tape on their gaming mouse. Some claim it improves precision, while others insist it’s part of a ritual they can’t abandon. • Pre-match spins and rituals: Spinning a character in circles before a match, teabagging the ground, or performing specific emotes are common pre-game habits players believe bring good luck. • Lucky snacks and outfits: Wearing a “lucky” hoodie or munching on a specific snack (spicy ones, perhaps) during gameplay is considered a surefire way to win.

While these superstitions may seem illogical, they hold a special place in the gaming community.

Malaysian Gamers and Our Superstitions

When it comes to gaming, our players don’t just rely on skill—they’ve got their own little quirks and beliefs that make their gaming sessions uniquely Malaysian.

Before diving into a ranked match in Dota 2 or Valorant, some gamers will quietly mumble a quick prayer or recite a line like, “Tolong jangan bagi feeding,” hoping for smooth gameplay and a team that actually listens.

Then there’s the love for cyber cafes, which have their own superstitions.

You’ll hear people swearing that the PC “dekat hujung dinding” is the one that guarantees headshots, or that sitting too close to the toilet will mess with your focus—and your luck.

It’s also the vibe of the place, really.

Some players even stick to a specific mouse or keyboard at their local cafe because they believe it holds their win streak.

And let’s not forget the iconic spicy noodle ritual. Ask any Malaysian gamer! A bowl of “mi segera pedas gila” before a match might just level up your gameplay.

Pair it with an iced Milo or “teh ais”, but be careful not to spill.

Everyone knows spilling your drink mid-game is the gaming equivalent of cursing your entire team. Some will even rage-quit for the day, convinced the bad luck is real.

So next time you see someone twirling their in-game character or insisting their taped mouse is the secret to their aim, don’t laugh.

For example, this video we came across looks like a gaming ritual taken to the next level.

The device is covered in flour!

Malaysian gamers are hardcore and take their superstitions seriously.

It’s all part of the fun, no?

