Uncle Roger Has Been Busy! Third Restaurant At IPC Shopping Centre & There’s A Song

Uncle Roger (real name Nigel Ng) has a third Fuiyoh! It’s Uncle Roger outlet at IPC Shopping Centre. The first was opened in Pavilion KL followed by the second outlet in MyTown Shopping Centre.

He has also clarified that all fried rice and noodles sold at his restaurants now cost RM16. Yes, that includes the Pavilion KL outlet. The fried rice originally cost RM18.

He then jokingly hinted that there may be a new expensive item on the menu for customers who want to “flex their money”.

Did you know Fuiyoh! It’s Uncle Roger has a song?

For those who aren’t aware, Fuiyoh! It’s Uncle Roger has a theme song, so to speak. You can hear it in IPC Shopping Centre’s TikTok video announcing the shop’s opening.

The song titled Wok Hey Slay first appeared in the restaurant’s recent dance challenge. The promotional music video was filmed with young dancers from Resonate Dance Company and an elderly crew showing their “wok hey” moves.

The contest ends on 6 January 2025 so if you think you have awesome Wok Hey Slay moves, film the choreography and send it in!

TikTokers roasting Uncle Roger

With his fried rice now slightly cheaper, many are roasting him over the RM2 discount.

Some say it’s still expensive.

But, even with all the criticism, Uncle Roger still had a long line of eager customers outside his third store.

Also, the IPC outlet is the first Uncle Roger to have an alfresco dining option.

