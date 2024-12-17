Uncle Roger Opens Second Outlet, Prices Are Cheaper

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Uncle Roger (real name Nigel Ng) created quite a buzz when he introduced his first restaurant, named FUIYOH! It’s UNCLE ROGER in Pavilion KL.

Since then, many food bloggers have headed there to review the food.

While many have mixed opinions on the food, one thing remains consistent. Why is the price so high?

After hearing these cries, Uncle Roger decided to do something about it.

His solution? Lower the prices and increase the portion in his second branch located at MyTown mall.

The social media star made an executive decision to provide a discount at the MyTown branch. While prices for fried rice in Pavilion remain the same at RM18, MyTown offers the same dish with more rice at just RM16.

What is Uncle Roger’s reason for this?

He jokingly stated in a Tiktok video by Best Food Malaysia that he made this decision because Pavilion is a high-end area that houses many luxury stores such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Hermes. So high prices are within the theme of a premium luxury mall.

On the other hand, in true Uncle Roger fashion, he subtly roasted MyTown saying that as it houses shops like Mr DIY and so forth, lower prices are optimal.

The decision of dropping the prices at MyTown has brought mixed reactions. The influencer earned some praise while at the same time Tiktok users have made jokes on this stunt.

“Uncle, open a stall beside the road so you can sell it for RM8” – via Tiktok

“That’s great Uncle Roger, charging prices based on location” – via Tiktok

Will this bold gimmick work out in favour of Uncle Roger? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Only time will tell if this experiment of his succeeds or fails.

