Grab Driver Goes Above And Beyond For A Missing Dark Blue Laptop Bag

With so many negative stories on social media these days, it is heartening to come across a tale of honesty and integrity.

Over the weekend, Twitter user @arfdy12 shared what happened to him which involved a kind Grab driver and a laptop bag that ended up in Cyberjaya.

The Twitter user said he booked a Grab ride from Publika in Kuala Lumpur to Petaling Jaya.

During the short trip, he had an online meeting so he took out his laptop from its bag.

Upon reaching his destination, he alighted the vehicle with his open laptop, presumably because the online meeting had not concluded, and forgot the bag which was on the seat.

The meeting eventually came to an end and as he attempted to place the laptop back in its bag, @arfdy12 realised the bag was not with him.

He knew then he had left in the Grab ride.

To make matters worse, he said the bag contained important documents.

He immediately opened the Grab application and was glad to see that the chat with the driver remained open for two hours after a ride ends.

He messaged the driver and gave his phone number incase the chat closed and he could no longer reach the driver via the app.

He asked the driver if his bag was in the car, to which the driver asked him where he placed it. The Twitter user said he left the dark blue coloured bag in the backseat.

The driver called him and said he was dropping off a passenger in Shah Alam. The bag however was not in the car.

It was at this time that the driver went above and beyond to help @arfdy12 out.

The driver said he would check with another passenger, possibly the one right after he dropped off @arfdy12.

As the man waited worriedly, he offered the driver a reward if he could help return the bag.

It turns out the bag was with the passenger that the driver dropped off in Cyberjaya.

The passenger, who had knowingly walked out of the Grab car with a bag that wasn’t theirs, had the audacity to request for a tip to return the bag.

The Grab driver would not have any of it and told @arfdy12 that he scolded the passenger for making such a request.

The driver then drove all the way to Cyberjaya to retrieve the bag. He even video called @arfdy12 so he could look through the bag and see if anything was missing.

He then drove to @arfdy12 to give him the laptop bag.

The Twitter user proceeded to tip the driver RM100 to show his appreciation for his efforts in retrieving the laptop bag.

His sharing of the whole ordeal garnered over 690K views with many people also sharing their own positive encounters involving e-hailing drivers.

This feel-good story is a shining example of honour and morality. Teaching all of us that sometimes we need to help each other in times of need.

