Pos Malaysia X Galado – New Collection Celebrates Malaysia’s Iconic Postal Heritage

Pos Malaysia Berhad, the national postal and parcel service provider, and Galado, a Penang-based protective and customised tech accessories company announced their second limited-edition collaboration.

This collection celebrates Pos Malaysia as an iconic brand through innovative design and artistic expression.

The 2024 collection of phone cases builds upon the success of the first collection that was introduced last year, featuring six distinctive design illustrations that pay homage to Pos Malaysia’s rich heritage.

Highlighting the evolution of their collaboration, this year’s collection introduces three brand-new designs while enhancing three popular designs from the previous collection.

Most designs feature iconic post boxes and brand elements, with two designs inspired by Abang Pos.

Customers can personalise their cases by transforming cherished personal photos into artistic masterpieces.

The Pos Malaysia X Galado collection is available on Galado’s official website, with prices ranging from RM129 to RM149 nett for casing and RM69 to RM89 for accessories with free shipping via Pos Laju.

Customers can also place orders via Galado’s Instagram account (@galadomy).

Design printing orders will be delivered within one working day, while personalised Abang Pos design require 5 to 7 working days.

The collection includes an array of phone accessories that capture the spirit of postal service: an Iconic Post Box MagSafe Phone Grip, a Pos Malaysia Pop Art Phone Charm, and a Pos Malaysia Crossbody Phone Strap.

Engineered with ImpactPro Technology, these phone cases provide unparalleled drop protection while telling a story of community and connection.

Compatible with iPhone 12 to 16 series, Samsung S22 to S24 series, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 to 6 series, and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 to 6 series, the collection offers innovative features and personalised design options.

Pos Malaysia is passionate about building trust to connect lives and businesses for a better tomorrow, and this collaboration exemplifies their commitment to fostering local innovation and meaningful connections.

By choosing Pos Malaysia X Galado, consumers not only protect their devices but also support homegrown talent and celebrate Malaysia’s iconic postal heritage.

This collaboration invites Malaysians to unleash their creativity, celebrate local artistry, and embrace Pos Malaysia’s iconic status in Malaysian culture.

Pos Malaysia X Galado is more than a product line — it’s a movement of local pride, creative expression, and innovative design that connects lives through meaningful brand storytelling.

