INFINITE’s Seoul Concert A Triumph, Movie Announcement Coming Up Next Year

South Korean boy group INFINITE successfully held the first leg of their “INFINITE 15th Anniversary Limited Edition World Tour” at the KSPO DOME in Olympic Park, Seoul, from 6 to 8 December.

The three-day concert was a sold-out event, where INFINITE and their fans, INSPIRIT, created unforgettable memories together.

As a special gift for their 15th debut anniversary, INFINITE meticulously prepared this grand tour.

The Seoul concert was not only a musical feast but also a time capsule for fans to reminisce together.

The concert kicked off with classic tracks like “Last Romeo,” “Paradise,” and “The Eye,” followed by popular hits such as “The Chaser,” “Destiny,” and “Amazing.”

INFINITE captivated the audience with their powerful stage presence and infectious live performances.

Additionally, the members showcased their individual talents with unique solo stages, demonstrating their growth as musicians over the past 15 years.

To make the concert even more memorable, a special VCR titled “INFINITE’s 15-Year Time Capsule” was prepared, offering a heartfelt look back at the group’s journey.

The members expressed their gratitude to INSPIRIT through video messages, thanking fans for their unwavering support.

They also surprised fans with the announcement of a new film documenting the preparation and performance of this tour, providing fans with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look.

The concert reached its climax with INFINITE performing their new, unreleased song “SAD LOOP” and announcing that it would be included in their upcoming album.

INFINITE said, “For the past fifteen years, thank you to INSPIRIT for always being by our side.

This tour is our sincerest gratitude to all of you. In the future, we will continue to work hard and bring you even better music.”

Following the sensational Seoul leg, the “INFINITE 15th Anniversary Limited Edition World Tour” is set to continue, with INFINITE taking their music to Taipei, Macau, Jakarta, Singapore, Yokohama, Kuala Lumpur, and Hong Kong.

On 22 February, 2025, at 8pm, INFINITE will meet Malaysian INSPIRIT at the Mega Star Arena KL.

Organized by AllStar Sports, Star Planet as event management company, tickets will be available for purchase starting 13 December, 2024, at 12pm via the official ticketing platform,.

For additional information, visit starplanet.com.my.

