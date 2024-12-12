A Kitten’s Journey Home Thanks To A Kind Abang

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This is a dramatic story of separation, kindness, perseverance and reunion. But it’s not a movie.

This is a real-life story of a kind-hearted man who reunited a lost kitten with its mother.

The story begins with the kind man. His name is Solihin Amin. Solihin is a long-haul driver.

On 6 December, at the end of one of his routine container deliveries, he heard the cries of a kitten coming from under the containers attached to his truck.

Upon removing the container, he found a tiny kitten scurrying between the container’s chassis. In a Tiktok video documenting the situation, Solihin expressed that he was lucky that the container he was carrying was empty as he didn’t get any content for it the day before.

The kitten had followed him on his long journey from Klang to Terengganu. The little one had no access to food or water all night throughout its unwilling journey. The mother had likely hidden the kitten in his truck without his knowledge.

Part 1

Instead of dropping off the kitten with a nearby vet, Solihin took it upon himself to drive it all the way back to Klang to reunite it with its mother. In a follow-up video, he can be seen covering the kitten in a spare shirt to keep it warm and feeding it with a small carton of milk he got for the drive back.

Part 2

I have to return her home. The mother has made a report. It has been lost for 24 hours ! he joked in the caption of the Tiktok

I’m

After a full day’s drive, the heroic efforts of Sohilin came to an end when he finally reached Klang at 5.01am on 7 December. The mother was found and the two were miraculously reunited. In a final video documenting the journey, the mother was seen feeding her incredibly hungry child, closing the story with a happy ending.

Part 3

@solihinamin3 MANE YANG TANYA,,DIA DH SMPAI KLANG 😂,LMBAT SIKIT SBB BNYAK KALI BNTI BNCUH SUSU NGN SALIN LAMPIN🤣 ♬ Syurga Di Telapak Kaki Ibu – Aishah

The entire journey can be found on Solihin’s Tiktok account @solihinamin3. The first video has amassed over 1.5 million views with the other 2 videos subsequently having over 40 thousand views each. Many netizens applauded the man’s efforts while leaving amusing comments at the same time.

