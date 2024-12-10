Nick Carter’s Coming To Malaysia! On A Solo Act This Time

You heard it right Backstreet fans. Nick Carter is back, this time for a solo concert. After almost a decade, he returns to Malaysia next year as part of his “Who I Am” tour.

The performer is taking over the stage at Zepp KL on 26 February 2025. The 44-year-old artist is sure to turn back time with nostalgic pop hits.

Carter’s last visit came in 2015 when the Backstreet Boys performed at Stadium Negara during their “In A World Like This Tour”.

The popstar recently concluded a world tour with his bandmates in 2023, but instead of pumping the brakes, the artist is just getting started. He made a solo comeback in the same year with three singles; Superman, Made For Us, and Never Break My Heart (Not Again).

Fans can expect a mix of their favourite classics along with Carter’s personal favourites in the upcoming concert.

Hitman Group is the organiser, working in collaboration with Happymoon, marking their first concert for 2025.

Hitman Group CEO Rohit Rampal and Happymoon managing director Kesavan Purusotman (KC) are elated about bringing this one-of-a-kind experience to Malaysian fans. Especially to the ones who grew up to the classic tunes of the pop band.

This concert is more than just music; it’s an opportunity for fans to relive their childhood dreams.

This “Who I Am” stop will be a showcase of Carter’s individuality and musicality while celebrating the songs that shaped a generation. Hitman Group

Tickets for Nick Carter: “Who I Am” World Tour in KL will go on sale from 12 December at 12pm for the general public, while Nick Carter Fan Club members can already purchase tickets now.

Ticket prices range from RM288 to RM448, with a VIP Box available for RM8,888, accommodating up to 10 people.

For more information, visit www.hitmanlive.com or call +6012-2655783

