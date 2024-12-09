“SG Is Better!” – Writer Claims Singapore Does Everything Better Than Malaysia Including FOOD!?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A long time ago, Malaysia and Singapore were kinda close like siblings but went their separate ways in 1965 and the rivalries never seemed to stop from then on.

The rivalry kicked into gear again after a Twitter user Ajac (@AJA_Cortes), an American, listed the positive things about Malaysia based on his observations.

Ajac said Malaysians spoke better English than people in other Asian countries, adding that it’s the “lingua franca” here.

Malaysia observations:



-Malaysians overall speak far better English than practically any other asian country you could visit, its the lingua fraca here



-tourists dont get ripped off with big markups, you will pay the same $$ as locals



The attitude of "rip off the foreigner… — AJAC (@AJA_Cortes) December 8, 2024

He also liked that tourists don’t get ripped off with big mark-ups and claimed that tourists pay the same as locals. He felt there was no overt ploy to rip off tourists “for everything they got” here.

Ajac added that the country is a super safe place with high social trust and everything runs well. He liked there’s a family culture here with kids and parks everywhere.

However, he said the food is on par with New York City, describing Malaysian food as S-tier. For those not in the know, S-tier means “the best.”

Last but not least, he said healthcare is cheap and accessible here. Speaking with doctors and staff is also easy because everyone can converse in English.

via GIPHY

All of that sounds good, right? Not for one Singaporean Twitter user Cheah Kit Sun (@thebencheah) though.

Cheah claimed Singapore was way better in all aspects, from English proficiency to food except for affordability and family culture. He also claimed Singapore has virtually no corruption.

Everything Malaysia has, Singapore does better. Cheah Kit Sun

But wait. Who the heck is he to have the definitive answer?

Cheah is a science fiction and fantasy writer who was Singapore’s first Hugo and Dragon Award nominee.

He’s not shy of courting controversy and was previously issued a Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POF-MA) correction directions from the Singaporean government for allegedly spreading lies about the Covid-19 vaccine.

It’s not surprising that some netizens weren’t happy with his huge claims. They criticised him for demeaning others just to elevate his home country.

However, this did not stop others from correcting him. They disagreed that Singapore food was better and pointed out that Singaporeans often come over to Malaysia to “steal” subsidized petrol in Johor. Not to mention, it’s expensive to own a car in Singapore.

Additionally, a netizen claimed Singapore is just more sophisticated with its corruption as compared to Malaysia.

On the other hand, some people gladly recommend foreigners to retire in Singapore and to leave Malaysia alone. This led to a netizen jokingly telling foreigners to colonise Singapore and teach them driving manners.

– Owning a car in Singapore is expensive



– yet Singaporean go to Malaysia to fill up our subsidised RON95 despite the ban because its cheaper than theirs — Speak The Truth (@iamthestamp) December 9, 2024

Ahem.



Singapore has better English.



Singapore has virtually no corruption.



Singapore does not rip off tourists.



Singapore has parks everywhere.



Singapore is renowned for its food.



Everything Malaysia has, Singapore does better…



…Except prices.



And, arguably, families. https://t.co/krdHkdW2cO — Kit Sun Cheah (@thebencheah) December 8, 2024

Yes, please go to Singapore. Thank youuuu. 😄😬 — Maisarah Radhi 🔺 (@maimaimai95) December 9, 2024

Singapore has everything accept good manners especially when driving. So, yes please go colonise Singapore. — eFJei (@mrfirdausjailan) December 9, 2024

Virtually no corruption eh? You guys are just more sophisticated at it, that is all. — Syq (@0nly_FABs) December 9, 2024

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.