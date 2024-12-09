TRP
"SG Is Better!" – Writer Claims Singapore Does Everything Better Than Malaysia Including FOOD!?
"SG Is Better!" – Writer Claims Singapore Does Everything Better Than Malaysia Including FOOD!?

It all started after a Twitter user raised all the good things about Malaysia but a Singaporean writer denied it.

December 9, 2024
Credit: Malay Mail & Freepik

A long time ago, Malaysia and Singapore were kinda close like siblings but went their separate ways in 1965 and the rivalries never seemed to stop from then on.

The rivalry kicked into gear again after a Twitter user Ajac (@AJA_Cortes), an American, listed the positive things about Malaysia based on his observations.

Ajac said Malaysians spoke better English than people in other Asian countries, adding that it’s the “lingua franca” here.

He also liked that tourists don’t get ripped off with big mark-ups and claimed that tourists pay the same as locals. He felt there was no overt ploy to rip off tourists “for everything they got” here.

Ajac added that the country is a super safe place with high social trust and everything runs well. He liked there’s a family culture here with kids and parks everywhere.

However, he said the food is on par with New York City, describing Malaysian food as S-tier. For those not in the know, S-tier means “the best.”

Last but not least, he said healthcare is cheap and accessible here. Speaking with doctors and staff is also easy because everyone can converse in English.

All of that sounds good, right? Not for one Singaporean Twitter user Cheah Kit Sun (@thebencheah) though.

Cheah claimed Singapore was way better in all aspects, from English proficiency to food except for affordability and family culture. He also claimed Singapore has virtually no corruption.

Everything Malaysia has, Singapore does better.

Cheah Kit Sun

But wait. Who the heck is he to have the definitive answer?

Cheah is a science fiction and fantasy writer who was Singapore’s first Hugo and Dragon Award nominee.

He’s not shy of courting controversy and was previously issued a Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POF-MA) correction directions from the Singaporean government for allegedly spreading lies about the Covid-19 vaccine.

It’s not surprising that some netizens weren’t happy with his huge claims. They criticised him for demeaning others just to elevate his home country.

However, this did not stop others from correcting him. They disagreed that Singapore food was better and pointed out that Singaporeans often come over to Malaysia to “steal” subsidized petrol in Johor. Not to mention, it’s expensive to own a car in Singapore.

Additionally, a netizen claimed Singapore is just more sophisticated with its corruption as compared to Malaysia.

On the other hand, some people gladly recommend foreigners to retire in Singapore and to leave Malaysia alone. This led to a netizen jokingly telling foreigners to colonise Singapore and teach them driving manners.

